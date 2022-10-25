Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Walz, Jensen clash in final debate before Election Day
Incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen sparred Friday over issues ranging from education to the state's COVID-19 response during a noon debate in St. Paul hosted by MPR News. It was the last scheduled chance for the candidates to confront each other in person before Election...
mprnews.org
Election integrity the key issue in Minnesota secretary of state race
On a recent Saturday morning, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warmed up a crowd of DFL organizers, candidates and volunteers. Outside a busy campaign office, Simon quipped that “it is a heck of a time to be in the democracy business,” before taking a more stern tone to contrast himself with his Republican opponent Kim Crockett.
mprnews.org
Minn. gov hopefuls take small-town roots into big-time showdown
At their roots, Tim Walz and Scott Jensen have a fair amount in common. Both candidates for Minnesota governor grew up in rural towns, exposing them to the camaraderie and work ethic they say stuck with them. Both immersed themselves in high school sports to feed their competitive juices. And both lost a parent at a formative time in their lives.
mprnews.org
Fourth Feeding our Future defendant admits role in fraud scheme
Another defendant charged in an alleged $250 million fraud scheme connected to the nonprofit Feeding Our Future pleaded guilty Wednesday. Abdul Abubakar Ali, 40, of St. Paul is among 50 people whom the government has charged with defrauding two U.S. Department of Agriculture child nutrition programs. They're accused of spending taxpayers' money on real estate, travel, and luxury items.
mprnews.org
Photos: Colorful leafy carpet now around the Twin Cities
There’s a colorful leafy carpet underfoot now around much of Minnesota. Our beautiful fall color show is transitioning from the trees to the ground. The latest fall color map says our tree color is past peak now. Those beautiful leaves and light winds this week are making for an...
mprnews.org
‘Alarming’: New report highlights staffing concerns in health care facilities
A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows a sharp uptick in the job vacancy rate for health care workers across the state. The report, which examines demographic data from 77,128 workers in 97 hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities across the state, found that the overall job vacancy rate in Minnesota has more than tripled.
mprnews.org
Study: Plant-covered ponds are source of greenhouse gases
They may be small, but new research from the University of Minnesota finds that ponds — especially those covered by floating plants — can be a significant contributor of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. In general, plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the atmosphere during photosynthesis.
Comments / 0