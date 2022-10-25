ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Business Insider

US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: reports

A leading Russian nationalist and daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies was assassinated in a car bomb attack outside Moscow, and the US believes she may have been killed on the orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Drive

Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Newsweek

American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'

The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.

Comments / 0

Community Policy