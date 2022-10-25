Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
25-year-old man arrested for putting secret camera inside bathroom of Middletown fitness studio
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after they alleged he had been putting a camera inside the bathroom of a Louisville fitness studio. Eddie Lam, 25, was arrested and charged with voyeurism. An arrest slip says that Lam had been placing a hidden pen camera...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at 13th Street and Jefferson Street. When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with...
wdrb.com
Early morning Butchertown shooting sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was shot in Butchertown. According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4:00 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue. His injuries as of Saturday morning were described as "non-life threatening." The investigation...
wdrb.com
Clothing closet started by Louisville police officer a resource for city's most vulnerable
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville police officers have a new mission to help some of the most vulnerable people. Inside the Downtown Area Patrol Office or DAP there is a clothing closet started by one of the officers. The goal was to provide clothing in cases of emergency, but now it’s a resource for the entire department.
wdrb.com
I-71N at Gene Snyder reopens after crash that killed toddler, injured 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 North at Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway was blocked after a crash that killed a toddler and sent two adults to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police believe a large truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle just before 3:30 p.m., according...
Wave 3
2 juveniles charged in connection to playground fire at Blue Lick Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The school’s students were shocked when they learned someone intentionally set their playground on fire, leaving them with unanswered questions. The fire...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
WLKY.com
Toddler dead after crash on I-71, road closed for several hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler died and two adults were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 71. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on I-71 northbound just before the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
Woman shot in parking lot of Portland neighborhood gas station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the city's Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Officers with the LMPD's First Division responded to the reported shooting at 22nd and Portland streets around 8 p.m., department spokesperson...
WHAS 11
Pregnant woman shot outside Louisville gas station
The woman survived the gunfire at Boone's Gas Station. The business is currently trying to appeal an order to shut down.
WLKY.com
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. Mother of boy found dead in suitcase, “This is a whole demon in a child body”
abcnews4.com
Man left bloodied, crawled to safety after attack in West Ashley; Man, woman charged
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of suspects are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man Tuesday night, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Welvin Walker, 40, and Natalie Carrigg, 31, were both arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Wednesday morning...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman shot in gas station parking lot in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department First Division officers responded to a shooting in the area of 22nd and Portland streets. LMPD said...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
Motorcyclist “popped a wheelie” before Coleman Blvd. crash, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash that involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It happened […]
WLKY.com
5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
Wave 3
Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
