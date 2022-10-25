ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, IN

Wave 3

Man shot, killed after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at 13th Street and Jefferson Street. When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Early morning Butchertown shooting sends man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was shot in Butchertown. According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4:00 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue. His injuries as of Saturday morning were described as "non-life threatening." The investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

I-71N at Gene Snyder reopens after crash that killed toddler, injured 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 North at Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway was blocked after a crash that killed a toddler and sent two adults to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police believe a large truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle just before 3:30 p.m., according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Toddler dead after crash on I-71, road closed for several hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler died and two adults were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 71. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on I-71 northbound just before the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman shot in gas station parking lot in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department First Division officers responded to a shooting in the area of 22nd and Portland streets. LMPD said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist “popped a wheelie” before Coleman Blvd. crash, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash that involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It happened […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Wave 3

Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY

