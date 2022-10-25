Antwerp – PropTech firm Spacewell, a leader in the digital transformation of building management & operations, has released a white paper on the energy challenge in CRE. The paper, which is co-authored with Dexma Energy Intelligence, examines the role of the built environment in the energy transition against the background of the climate emergency, the energy crisis, ESG pressures, and recent evolutions that are transforming the world of commercial real estate.

