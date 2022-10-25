Read full article on original website
American Concrete Institute Announces New Building Officials Webinar Series
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announces the availability of a new series of webinars, the ACI Building Officials Webinar Series, beginning in November 2022. The webinar series will focus on highlighted topics specifically for building officials that have been approved for professional development hours from the International Code Council (ICC).
MBH Architects Welcomes Cynthia Hirsch Ortiz As Business Development Manager, NYC
The seasoned manager will leverage extensive connections and relationships to drive new business opportunities for the firm. San Francisco — October 25, 2022 — Award-winning multi-disciplinary architecture and design firm MBH Architects welcomes Cynthia Hirsch Ortiz as Business Development Manager, New York City. In her new role, Cynthia will focus on developing and managing new and existing business opportunities within the region—seeking out potential leads in luxury residential, retail, restaurant, hospitality, and workspace projects.
Spacewell Releases White Paper on the Energy Challenge in Commercial Real Estate
Antwerp – PropTech firm Spacewell, a leader in the digital transformation of building management & operations, has released a white paper on the energy challenge in CRE. The paper, which is co-authored with Dexma Energy Intelligence, examines the role of the built environment in the energy transition against the background of the climate emergency, the energy crisis, ESG pressures, and recent evolutions that are transforming the world of commercial real estate.
CRTKL wins big at the acclaimed Africa & Arabia Property Awards 2022-23
Dubai, UAE – The world is looking to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region today as the results of the Africa & Arabia Property Awards 2022-23 are announced and new benchmarks are set for design and development. CRTKL, a global cultural agency specializing in architecture, planning and...
The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Achieves LEED Gold Certification
Convention Center officials celebrate the Center achieving LEED gold certification. Left to Right: Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Commissioner Geri Baloney Broussard; Convention Center Vice President of Operations Adam J. Straight; Convention Center President Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility, Linda Baynham, and Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Chairman Jerry Reyes.
Trimble and ABI GMBH Offer Trimble Ready Option For Piling And Drilling Machines
WESTMINSTER, Colo., and NIEDERNBERG, Germany – Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ABI Maschinenfabrik und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH announced today the introduction of a Trimble Ready® factory option for new ABI MOBILRAM-Systems and DELMAG Drill Rigs. ABI piling and drilling machines shipped from the factory will be ready for the installation of the Trimble® Groundworks Machine Control System, which can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of the installation for the contractor.
Junttan Oy To Offer Trimble Groundworks Machine Control For Piling Machines From The Factory
Piling Operations are Now More Efficient and Safer with Stakeless Workflows and 3D Machine Control for Junttan Piling Machines. WESTMINSTER, Colo. and KUOPIO, Finland– Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Junttan Oy announced today the availability of Trimble® Groundworks Machine Control System for Piling Machines as a factory option on Junttan Oy foundation machines.
