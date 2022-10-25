Read full article on original website
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Essentia Health Duluth Shares Helpful Halloween Safety Tips For Northland Families
Halloween season can be a very fun time of the year for Northland families, with a wide variety of things to do across the area. However, safety needs to be priority throughout the season and especially while trick-or-treating on the big day. It's great that for the first time since...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
fox9.com
What residents of one Minneapolis homeless encampment need to survive winter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - While the debate over Minneapolis’ policy toward homeless encampments continues at the government center and on Twitter, residents at the Quarry encampment are doing what they can to prepare for winter as temperatures drop. On Tuesday night, John Reps, a 42-year-old encampment resident from St....
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
mprnews.org
These Minnesotans go all out decorating their homes for Halloween
On Labor Day weekend when Minnesotans are enjoying the last few moments of summer, Stillwater resident Chad Bracewell is busy planning for the future — one that includes a fog machine, cobwebs and skeletons. Bracewell, 24, and his mother, Michelle Bracewell-Musson, tend to go “all out” for holidays but...
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
Petition: Roseville teen 'went crazy', attacked family with baseball bat
Investigators continued processing a crime scene at a home in the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W in Roseville, Minn. more than seven hours after the alleged killing and attack on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed a...
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard
I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
