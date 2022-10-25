Swanton setter Taylor finishes 7th in OHSAA history in career assists

Swanton setter Sofie Taylor has finished her high school career among the all-time assist leaders in Ohio.

Taylor’s 3,039 assists are good for seventh in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record books. Tiffin Columbian’s Emma White, who wrapped up her high school career last year, is sixth at 3,045.

Grace Maziar, who played at Middletown Bishop Fenwick from 2016-19, holds the career state record at 4,004. Taylor’s total stands as the all-time best in The Blade’s coverage area, eclipsing Abby Schroeder’s 2,766 mark at Eastwood from 2014-17.

Swanton’s season ended Monday with a four-set loss to top-seeded Sherwood Fairview in the Division III Otsego district semifinals.