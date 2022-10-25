ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NewsWest 9

Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating. Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night. Here is...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

The One Place in Midland That Needs a Light the Most? Tradewinds and Deauville

If you have been around Sam's and La Mision Restaurant in Midland then you know there is a dire need for a traffic light at Deauville Blvd and Tradewinds Blvd. Not only are the roads divided by a ravine, but it is becoming a very busy intersection thanks to all the growth and places to shop and eat that have been put in around the Scharbauer Sports Complex and all the hotels around it.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland

MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!

Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest

Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Disrespectful delivery upsets Andrews parents

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ashley and Waylon Wiley say they typically have good experiences with Amazon deliveries and think this was more of a case of a “bad apple” delivery driver. But that doesn’t change the fact that they’re upset that their son’s expensive Christmas gift wasn’t handled with care while being delivered. Caught on […]
ANDREWS, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews family affected by house fire total loss

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A fire broke out that totaled the home and left a family in Andrews with only the clothes on their backs. What started as a normal Tuesday for Gloria Reyes, ended in despair. When she got home from work, she saw smoke in her home. Immediately she...
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Soup Kitchen asking for purse donations

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations from the community. Anyone who would like to give back to women in need is asked to bring a new or gently used purse that is filled with toiletries and feminine products. These purses will be given...
MIDLAND, TX
marfapublicradio.org

Two experienced leaders face off to be the next mayor of Midland

Current Midland City Council member Lori Blong and former Mayor Jerry Morales are both vying to be Midland’s next mayor this November. Both are native Midlanders and proud conservatives. Three Midlanders are running to be Midland’s next mayor, but two names that will appear on this year’s ballot notably...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
