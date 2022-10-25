Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating. Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night. Here is...
I Want Candy! More Hot Spots For Some Trick Or Treat Fun This Halloweekend!
Happy Halloweekend! Halloween lovers' time to shine has come. Time to throw on those elaborate Halloween costumes and head out for some trick-or-treating fun. I had a ton of fun at my first Halloween fall festival of the season a couple of days ago, and I had forgotten how much I love seeing the little ones in their costumes.
The One Place in Midland That Needs a Light the Most? Tradewinds and Deauville
If you have been around Sam's and La Mision Restaurant in Midland then you know there is a dire need for a traffic light at Deauville Blvd and Tradewinds Blvd. Not only are the roads divided by a ravine, but it is becoming a very busy intersection thanks to all the growth and places to shop and eat that have been put in around the Scharbauer Sports Complex and all the hotels around it.
cbs7.com
Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
Don’t Miss The Free Car Show and Trunk Or Treat In Midland Tomorrow
Spectrum Of Solutions invites you to their annual Cruise for a Cause Car Show. Being their second, Spectrum wanted to make this year bigger and better, so they are combining the car show with Halloween!. This year’s event will be Saturday, October 29th, at the Midland County Horseshoe from 10...
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews falls by 44 at home in loss to Brownwood
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs (5-4, 1-2) fell behind early against the Brownwood Lions and couldn’t recover losing 47-3. Watch the video above for highlights.
cbs7.com
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!
Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian holds off Central in district shootout
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers (8-1, 3-1) came back from a halftime deficit and defeated the San Angelo Central Bobcats 43-3 for their third district win. Watch the video above for highlights.
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
Disrespectful delivery upsets Andrews parents
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ashley and Waylon Wiley say they typically have good experiences with Amazon deliveries and think this was more of a case of a “bad apple” delivery driver. But that doesn’t change the fact that they’re upset that their son’s expensive Christmas gift wasn’t handled with care while being delivered. Caught on […]
cbs7.com
Andrews family affected by house fire total loss
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A fire broke out that totaled the home and left a family in Andrews with only the clothes on their backs. What started as a normal Tuesday for Gloria Reyes, ended in despair. When she got home from work, she saw smoke in her home. Immediately she...
Midland Soup Kitchen asking for purse donations
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations from the community. Anyone who would like to give back to women in need is asked to bring a new or gently used purse that is filled with toiletries and feminine products. These purses will be given...
HIGHLIGHTS: Cross town rivalry comes out in Rebels favor
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Tall City matchup between the Midland High Bulldogs and the Midland Legacy Rebels only let one Midland school leave on a high note. Rebels go on 35-0 run in the second half to come out on top 48-3 and move to the top of the 2-6A district standings in a […]
marfapublicradio.org
Two experienced leaders face off to be the next mayor of Midland
Current Midland City Council member Lori Blong and former Mayor Jerry Morales are both vying to be Midland’s next mayor this November. Both are native Midlanders and proud conservatives. Three Midlanders are running to be Midland’s next mayor, but two names that will appear on this year’s ballot notably...
Kermit woman killed after being hit by semi-truck in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — A Kermit woman is dead after Odessa Police say she was struck by a semi-truck. Police and fire crews responded to the 2400 block of W. I-20 just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 27. According to witnesses and evidence, a woman was walking in the outside...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0