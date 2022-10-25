ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Could Marijuana Send You to the ER?

 3 days ago
Image by GDJ via Pixabay

In the wake of legalization campaigns across the US, medicinal and recreational use of cannabis have gained widespread support, with nearly 60 million Americans reporting use of marijuana in 2020. The drug is thought to pose minimal risk while offering a number of potential medical benefits.

Nevertheless, there can be significant health risks associated with cannabis use. Just as we openly discuss the harms associated with alcohol, tobacco, and, opioids, so too should we discuss the downsides of cannabis use, Dr. Lev argues.

Roneet Lev is a nationally acclaimed medical expert and speaker who continues to treat patients in the emergency department. She is dually board-certified in emergency and addiction medicine, bringing over 25 years of experience treating frontline cases of addiction.

Listen to the Science Dispatch on iTunes Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast app. Join our Dispatch newsletter to get these stories and more delivered to your inbox.

American Council on Science and Health

Tranq: A Monster Worse Than Fentanyl?

The term "fentanyl" has become synonymous with both pharmaceutical and illicit fentanyl as well as the two dozen or so analogs (1) that are being seized by the DEA (2) across the country. While not scientifically rigorous, for purposes of general discussion, the term is fine provided that one realizes that there is a range of potency (deadly to deadlier e.g. carfentanil) from one analog to the next. They're all bad but some are worse.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
American Council on Science and Health

Nitazene Overdose Deaths on the Rise—The Iron Law of Prohibition Cannot Been Repealed

Last week the Tennessee Department of Health reported that overdose deaths from synthetic opioids classified as nitazenes have increased four‐​fold between 2019 and 2021. Nitazenes, like fentanyl and its analogs, are synthetic opioids that were originally developed to treat pain. They are anywhere from 10 to 20 times more potent than fentanyl. As with overdoses from fentanyl and other opioids, overdoses from nitazenes can be reversed by administering naloxone, although the antidote might need to be given repeatedly to the victims.
American Council on Science and Health

Podcast: ACSH Goes To Dr Phil; Cancers Have A 'Fungal Biome'

Join our directors of bio-sciences and chemistry, Cameron English and Dr. Josh Bloom, as they break down these stories on episode 24 of the Science Dispatch podcast. An Israeli group has discovered that some cancers can be identified by blood tests that identify the DNA of different fungi that grow within different tumors. Could this be a breakthrough in cancer screening? Or maybe more? A strange but fascinating theory.
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Adolescent mental health a crisis in need of a solution

Katie Riley: 'After-school and summer programs ... make a huge difference in academic and lifetime success.'Adolescents are expected to do well in school, get along with everyone, and prepare for the future. In the meantime, they are watching the news, seeing the environment on fire or flooded, politicians fighting and not addressing problems, illustrating an inability of the adults pictured providing knowledgeable guidance or setting examples of problem-solving. To top it all off, adolescence is a time of normal identity exploration, awkwardness, and impulsiveness. The result is a mishmash of some positive activities, rebellion (quiet or loud), peer activity, loneliness,...
American Council on Science and Health

How Do You Define Healthy Food?

What does the word ‘healthy’ mean to you? Do you consider yourself a healthy eater? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is updating the definition of ‘healthy’ as a claim on food labeling. Will it amount to a hill of beans?. American eating patterns don’t match...
American Council on Science and Health

PASTEUR, Do or . . .

A recent article in Politico (blogger won’t let me use links for some reason), suggests that there is a good chance PASTEUR won’t pass this legislative session. I just don’t get it. The US is losing more and more lives to antibiotic-resistant infections. The antibiotic pipeline is a shambles. The few pipeline products that hold the promise of new activity against highly resistant pathogens also hold the very high risk of bankruptcy for their corporate sponsors in the absence of new investment in the antibiotic market. PASTEUR is designed to provide that investment. Apparently, our representatives in congress are worried about spending. The cost of PASTEUR, a subscription payment plan to incentivize antibiotic R&D, was estimated to be $11 billion over 10 years. After negotiations, the cost in the most recent draft of the bill has been reduced to $6 billion by reducing the term of the bill to 5 instead of 10 years (according to John Rex and Kevin Outterson). Other aspects of the bill have remained intact. We are now talking about $6 billion spread across a population of over 330 million souls over a five-year period. Compare that to the US healthcare budget of $3.2 trillion per year. You’ve got to be kidding, right? This does not even amount to a rounding error.
American Council on Science and Health

Upending Some Common Beliefs About Health Risks

The researchers, reporting in Nature Medicine, begin here. “Exposure to risks throughout life results in a wide variety of outcomes. Objectively judging the relative impact of these risks on personal and population health is fundamental to individual survival and societal prosperity. Existing mechanisms to quantify and rank the magnitude of these myriad effects and the uncertainty in their estimation are largely subjective…”
American Council on Science and Health

Nature or Nurture?

The research used our old friend, the UK Biobank, a repository of genetic information on a large number of Brits, as well as a similar genetic registry in Finland, the FinnGen. First caveat, the findings do not necessarily apply to racial and ethnic groups other than those studied. Because the researchers were interested in the loss of lifespan associated with habits and genes, they used quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) evil twin, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) – the cumulative years lost to disability.
American Council on Science and Health

Finally - An Honest Portrayal Of Opioid Overdose Deaths

Relatively safe prescription analgesics have become next to impossible to get, regardless of medical need, while far more dangerous street drugs are pouring into the US. Yet the CDC, arguably the primary offender in the anti-opioid movement still maintains significant control of the national conversation on opioid addiction and death. Even though we are years into the "Fentanyl Epidemic" the agency, intentionally or otherwise, still obfuscates overdose death data as you'll see in the graph below. Why? It could just be sloppy science or it could also be intentional, possibly to minimize the public perception of the harms that its CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain — United States, 2016 caused. But, as you'll see shortly, another government agency has, intentionally or otherwise, cleared up the confusion by simply relabeling a part of a graph.
American Council on Science and Health

Marshmallows and Parolees

Perhaps you remember the marshmallow experiment – placing an elementary school child in a room with a delicious marshmallow as a test of their willpower. If they leave the marshmallow to sit for just five minutes, they are given two marshmallows. I suspect that fewer of you remember a study on how our cognitive strength falters during the day. The study considered the decisions made by a parole board on prisoner requests for early release. Here is what they found:
probrewer.com

Beer and Balance: Strategies for Social, Mental, and Physical Well-being in the Craft Beer Industry

You and your employees’ social, mental and physical wellbeing matter. The craft beer industry is in a time of reckoning with an all-time record of people leaving their jobs, and employers struggling to fill vacant roles. 1 in 5 employees left a job at some point in their career because of its toxic organizational culture. By one estimate, employee turnover triggered by a toxic culture cost U.S. employers nearly $50 billion per year pre-pandemic.
ajmc.com

Contributor: Telehealth Is Efficient at Dealing With Mental Health Needs

Appropriate application of telehealth could make health care delivery more efficient, explains Dr Mike Hoaglin. As a currently practicing physician with plenty of experience working in the emergency department, I’m no stranger to advocating for patients’ access to care within complex and inefficient systems. Barriers to that care range from shortage of in-network supply of providers to the patient’s own social determinants of health struggles to make and keep a follow-up appointment. Outpatients with mental and behavioral health issues are especially vulnerable to falling through the cracks in the health care system but have incredible promise for improved outcomes through telehealth.
getnews.info

Quit Addiction Now introduces the largest repository for drug and addiction treatment centers in the US and develops as one of the largest sites for addiction related news, podcasts, and videos

Irvine, California – US National addiction platform, Quit Addiction Now, has formed the biggest repository of rehabilitation centers from all over the country to make it easier to find places for getting help for alcohol and other substance abuse issues. The organization aims to make getting information about various drugs, their possible treatment, and addiction treatment centers in the US as easy as a click on a mobile phone. The platform is also one of the largest US sites for drug, alcohol, and substance addiction related news, podcasts, and videos for safety and information. With their addiction hotlines and quick help options for managing drug-related issues at home, they hope to get people through the tough times and possibly save lives until professional counseling can be available.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Behind BIO’s leadership change

'NO-WIN SITUATION’:' CLASHES WITH BOARD PART OF BIO CEO DEPARTURE — Michelle McMurry-Heath, hired to lead the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and serve as a change agent at the 30-year-old trade association, stepped down earlier this month — in part because of repeated clashes with a small group of influential executives on the board who thought she wasn’t going far enough on social and political issues, Megan reports.
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

