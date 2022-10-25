Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Brooke E. Nolte, 40
Brooke E. (Tejada) Nolte, 40, of Nantucket, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at at the Elks Lodge, 63 Baystate Road, Wakefield.
Inquirer and Mirror
“Nautical Nightmare”
Coast Guard Station Brant Point will host a “Nautical Nightmare” haunted pirate ship Saturday, Sunday and Monday. All are welcome, and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free, but non-perishable food will be collected to support the Nantucket Food Pantry.
Inquirer and Mirror
Has Town Meeting run its course? Council supporters say yes
We really need to explore changes. I thought back then that maybe a representative Town Meeting might work, but the more I look at it, the more I think the town council form is best.”. (Oct. 27, 2022) A couple of weeks after a sparsely attended Special Town Meeting in...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
capecod.com
Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center
MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Land Trust, in partnership with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Michael R. Cramer Center on Route 149 in Marstons Mills. The center will host educational workshops while providing a storage and maintenance space. It was...
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers cruise past Falmouth, Sandwich
(Oct. 27, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities. But the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in its final home match of...
Inquirer and Mirror
Kathawala finishes second, Whalers place sixth in Cape & Islands golf championship
(Oct. 27, 2022) The golf team wrapped up the final competition of the season on a high note, as Henry Kathawala finished tied for second and as a team Nantucket finished inside the top third during Thursday’s Cape & Islands High School Golf Championships at Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee.
Inquirer and Mirror
Chicken Box Halloween Party
For the 21 and over crowd, The Chicken Box’s annual Halloween Party has been the place to see and be seen in costume for decades. Nantucket’s favorite country band Dalton & the Sheriffs provides the music starting at 10:15 p.m., and tickets are available at the door on Dave Street.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years
One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
capeandislands.org
Drought conditions improve with a lot of rain on the Cape and Islands this October
Rain totals across the region have already surpassed the average rain amounts for October — in some cases tripling the monthly average. The Chatham Airport weather station recorded more than 9 inches of rain this month, compared to the average of about 3 inches. The National Weather Service reports that a station on Nantucket received more than 8 inches so far this month, about double the average amount for October.
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
Inquirer and Mirror
Football overmatched against Falmouth in 40-0 loss
(Oct. 27, 2022) Falmouth spoiled the football team’s homecoming game Saturday as the Clippers ran away from the Whalers 40-0 to drop Nantucket to 0-7 on the season. Falmouth scored touchdowns and two-point conversions on its first two drives and held the Whalers to just 22 yards of offense and two first downs for the entire game. The Clippers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and another two scores in the second half.
Inquirer and Mirror
Op-Ed: Geoff Diehl for Governor
(Oct. 27, 2022) Editor’s Note: This fall, Massachusetts voters will elect a new governor as Charlie Baker has opted not to run for a third term. Last week we asked the chairs of both the Nantucket Democratic Town Committee and Nantucket Republican Town Committee to write endorsements for their candidates. The Inquirer and Mirror’s endorsements for local candidates and governor will appear in next week’s issue. The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 29. Early voting is underway now through Nov. 4 at the town building.
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
Inquirer and Mirror
Island Cup kicks off Saturday on the Vineyard
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Whalers will have the chance to erase the bad taste of a winless season with a victory over archrival Martha’s Vineyard in Saturday’s Island Cup showdown. Nantucket (0-7) and the Vineyard (1-6) both enter the game, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on...
New Bedford Elephant Passes 8 Million Views on TikTok Thanks to Drumming Skills
Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford is trending on TikTok thanks to a 58-year-old elephant, a podcaster, and a drum. Emily the Asian Elephant seems to have a knack for drumming, and her solo performance during an enrichment session has amassed over 8 million views. Emily the Elephant. Emily the...
capecod.com
Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
Inquirer and Mirror
Halloween Happenings
(Oct. 27, 2022) Islanders are gearing up for a weekend of spooky Halloween celebrations, capped off by The Inquirer and Mirror’s annual Main Street costume parade on Monday. Children birth to 8 and their parents are invited to show off their costumes to the residents of Our Island Home at 9 East Creek Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday with a mini-parade through the parking lot. Trick-or-treat goodies for all. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket High School students inducted into National Honor Society
(Oct. 27, 2022) Thirteen Nantucket High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society Wednesday evening during a ceremony in the high-school auditorium. The new inductees are Alison Bamber, Tatum Corbett, Henry Crosby, Lauren Cutone, Eli Fuller, Hunter Gross, Ella Hofford, Sam Iller, Quinn Keating, Julia Marks, Anna Popnikolova, Aidan Sullivan and Ryan Whelden.
