Nantucket, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Inquirer and Mirror

Brooke E. Nolte, 40

Brooke E. (Tejada) Nolte, 40, of Nantucket, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at at the Elks Lodge, 63 Baystate Road, Wakefield.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

“Nautical Nightmare”

Coast Guard Station Brant Point will host a “Nautical Nightmare” haunted pirate ship Saturday, Sunday and Monday. All are welcome, and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free, but non-perishable food will be collected to support the Nantucket Food Pantry.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Has Town Meeting run its course? Council supporters say yes

We really need to explore changes. I thought back then that maybe a representative Town Meeting might work, but the more I look at it, the more I think the town council form is best.”. (Oct. 27, 2022) A couple of weeks after a sparsely attended Special Town Meeting in...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Land Trust, in partnership with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Michael R. Cramer Center on Route 149 in Marstons Mills. The center will host educational workshops while providing a storage and maintenance space. It was...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Whalers cruise past Falmouth, Sandwich

(Oct. 27, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities. But the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in its final home match of...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Chicken Box Halloween Party

For the 21 and over crowd, The Chicken Box’s annual Halloween Party has been the place to see and be seen in costume for decades. Nantucket’s favorite country band Dalton & the Sheriffs provides the music starting at 10:15 p.m., and tickets are available at the door on Dave Street.
NANTUCKET, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years

One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capeandislands.org

Drought conditions improve with a lot of rain on the Cape and Islands this October

Rain totals across the region have already surpassed the average rain amounts for October — in some cases tripling the monthly average. The Chatham Airport weather station recorded more than 9 inches of rain this month, compared to the average of about 3 inches. The National Weather Service reports that a station on Nantucket received more than 8 inches so far this month, about double the average amount for October.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Football overmatched against Falmouth in 40-0 loss

(Oct. 27, 2022) Falmouth spoiled the football team’s homecoming game Saturday as the Clippers ran away from the Whalers 40-0 to drop Nantucket to 0-7 on the season. Falmouth scored touchdowns and two-point conversions on its first two drives and held the Whalers to just 22 yards of offense and two first downs for the entire game. The Clippers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and another two scores in the second half.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Op-Ed: Geoff Diehl for Governor

(Oct. 27, 2022) Editor’s Note: This fall, Massachusetts voters will elect a new governor as Charlie Baker has opted not to run for a third term. Last week we asked the chairs of both the Nantucket Democratic Town Committee and Nantucket Republican Town Committee to write endorsements for their candidates. The Inquirer and Mirror’s endorsements for local candidates and governor will appear in next week’s issue. The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 29. Early voting is underway now through Nov. 4 at the town building.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Island Cup kicks off Saturday on the Vineyard

(Oct. 28, 2022) The Whalers will have the chance to erase the bad taste of a winless season with a victory over archrival Martha’s Vineyard in Saturday’s Island Cup showdown. Nantucket (0-7) and the Vineyard (1-6) both enter the game, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
ORLEANS, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Halloween Happenings

(Oct. 27, 2022) Islanders are gearing up for a weekend of spooky Halloween celebrations, capped off by The Inquirer and Mirror’s annual Main Street costume parade on Monday. Children birth to 8 and their parents are invited to show off their costumes to the residents of Our Island Home at 9 East Creek Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday with a mini-parade through the parking lot. Trick-or-treat goodies for all. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket High School students inducted into National Honor Society

(Oct. 27, 2022) Thirteen Nantucket High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society Wednesday evening during a ceremony in the high-school auditorium. The new inductees are Alison Bamber, Tatum Corbett, Henry Crosby, Lauren Cutone, Eli Fuller, Hunter Gross, Ella Hofford, Sam Iller, Quinn Keating, Julia Marks, Anna Popnikolova, Aidan Sullivan and Ryan Whelden.
NANTUCKET, MA

