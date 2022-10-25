My skin has been leaning more toward the dry side lately, and I had to make the switch to moisturizers that are a little more hydrating. My water-based gel ones weren't cutting it, and the richer options I have were a little too heavy for my needs. I've been a fan of Aavrani's Ayurvedic-inspired skin-care line for quite some time now, and its Moisturizing Hydra-Cream ($38) piqued my interest. The brand's Healing Rose Clay Mask is my go-to for treating inflamed and sensitive breakouts; the mask visibly draws out impurities, diminishing whiteheads and clearing up active acne like a pimple patch. The moisturizer has an oil-free formula with long-lasting hydration benefits, and after using it for a few months, this is something I could use all year round.

