When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
Experiencing hair loss or thinning tresses is often an inevitable part of aging, but with a balanced diet and nourishing products, you can prevent more strands from falling out, and keep your locks looking fuller. We checked in with professional hair experts to learn more about biotin, an ingredient often found in shampoos and conditioners that is said to promote hair growth and health. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
Aging gracefully is possible with a healthy diet, ample hydration and a consistent, nourishing skincare routine. With that said, we checked in with a dermatologist and skincare expert to learn more about common drugstore products that are often deemed too harsh for aging skin (and what to use instead for a healthy, radiant complexion over 40). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
A tell-tale sign of tiredness and inadequate sleep is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. However, did you know that the bags under your eyes could signal certain medical conditions? Typically, you should not worry the dark patches under your eyes, but in some instances, you might want to consult your doctor.
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
With the changes our skin undergoes as we age, it’s great to find a beauty routine that can rejuvenate mature skin. A consistent routine is key to long term results, but sometimes, we're just after that quick fix that will help fine lines and wrinkles look less noticeable right now - especially coming up to party season this winter.
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
My skin has been leaning more toward the dry side lately, and I had to make the switch to moisturizers that are a little more hydrating. My water-based gel ones weren't cutting it, and the richer options I have were a little too heavy for my needs. I've been a fan of Aavrani's Ayurvedic-inspired skin-care line for quite some time now, and its Moisturizing Hydra-Cream ($38) piqued my interest. The brand's Healing Rose Clay Mask is my go-to for treating inflamed and sensitive breakouts; the mask visibly draws out impurities, diminishing whiteheads and clearing up active acne like a pimple patch. The moisturizer has an oil-free formula with long-lasting hydration benefits, and after using it for a few months, this is something I could use all year round.
Considering IT Cosmetics' Confidence In a Cream ($52) was the top-selling anti-aging moisturizer in the U.S. in 2021, it came as a surprise when the brand announced that they'd be tweaking the fan-favorite formulation. Their reasoning for messing with perfection? To deliver double the benefits to mature skin. The recently-revamped...
The viral skincare hack may help some, but is likely a waste of time for others.
Skincare L’Oréal Face MaskDru Davis/L’Oréal Facial Mask. In the makeup industry, many artists and influencers show you tutorials or tips on how to apply makeup on your skin. They show you all of these beautiful, simplified techniques when they are truly complex. Even though I am a makeup artist and love doing what I do. I cannot help but to address the issue I tend to see ALL the time! So much hyperpigmentation, dark circles, and acne prone skin under beautiful makeup.
