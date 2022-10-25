ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAV News 3

Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire.  Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Aviation International News

On Air Dining Launches Dry Cleaning and Laundry Arm

Business aviation catering specialist On Air Dining today launched On Air Dry Cleaning & Laundry following a successful trial with several longstanding customers. Initial service will be offered at On Air Dining’s bases at Farnborough and Stansted airports, with service expected to be extended to all London-area airports in the first quarter.

