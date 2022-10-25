Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inquirer and Mirror
Has Town Meeting run its course? Council supporters say yes
We really need to explore changes. I thought back then that maybe a representative Town Meeting might work, but the more I look at it, the more I think the town council form is best.”. (Oct. 27, 2022) A couple of weeks after a sparsely attended Special Town Meeting in...
Inquirer and Mirror
“Nautical Nightmare”
Coast Guard Station Brant Point will host a “Nautical Nightmare” haunted pirate ship Saturday, Sunday and Monday. All are welcome, and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free, but non-perishable food will be collected to support the Nantucket Food Pantry.
Inquirer and Mirror
Op-Ed: Maura Healey for Governor
(Oct. 27, 2022) Editor’s Note: This fall, Massachusetts voters will elect a new governor as Charlie Baker has opted not to run for a third term. Last week we asked the chairs of both the Nantucket Democratic Town Committee and Nantucket Republican Town Committee to write endorsements for their candidates. The Inquirer and Mirror’s endorsements for local candidates and governor will appear in next week’s issue. The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 29. Early voting is underway now through Nov. 4 at the town building.
Inquirer and Mirror
Brooke E. Nolte, 40
Brooke E. (Tejada) Nolte, 40, of Nantucket, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at at the Elks Lodge, 63 Baystate Road, Wakefield.
Inquirer and Mirror
Op-Ed: Geoff Diehl for Governor
Inquirer and Mirror
Chicken Box Halloween Party
For the 21 and over crowd, The Chicken Box’s annual Halloween Party has been the place to see and be seen in costume for decades. Nantucket’s favorite country band Dalton & the Sheriffs provides the music starting at 10:15 p.m., and tickets are available at the door on Dave Street.
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers cruise past Falmouth, Sandwich
(Oct. 27, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities. But the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in its final home match of...
Inquirer and Mirror
Kathawala finishes second, Whalers place sixth in Cape & Islands golf championship
(Oct. 27, 2022) The golf team wrapped up the final competition of the season on a high note, as Henry Kathawala finished tied for second and as a team Nantucket finished inside the top third during Thursday’s Cape & Islands High School Golf Championships at Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee.
Inquirer and Mirror
Football overmatched against Falmouth in 40-0 loss
(Oct. 27, 2022) Falmouth spoiled the football team’s homecoming game Saturday as the Clippers ran away from the Whalers 40-0 to drop Nantucket to 0-7 on the season. Falmouth scored touchdowns and two-point conversions on its first two drives and held the Whalers to just 22 yards of offense and two first downs for the entire game. The Clippers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and another two scores in the second half.
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball improves to 15-1 with Sandwich win
(Oct. 26, 2022) The location may have changed but the result didn’t as the volleyball team went on the road Wednesday and beat Sandwich 3-1, the same score from the Whalers’ win over the Blue Knights on-island a week earlier. Nantucket (15-1) came out firing and won the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Island Cup kicks off Saturday on the Vineyard
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Whalers will have the chance to erase the bad taste of a winless season with a victory over archrival Martha’s Vineyard in Saturday’s Island Cup showdown. Nantucket (0-7) and the Vineyard (1-6) both enter the game, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey ties Monomoy with last-second goal
(Oct. 28, 2022) With the scoreboard showing no time remaining on the clock, the field hockey team took advantage of a series of last-second penalty-corner opportunities before Caroline Allen scored to tie the match 1-1 Friday against a very strong Monomoy team. Just before the final horn sounded, the referees...
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer shuts out Sturgis East 3-0
The boys soccer team found the back of the net three times Thursday in a road win over Sturgis East, but the game was even more unbalanced than the shutout would suggest as the Whalers dominated from just about start to finish. Edin Vasquez opened the scoring in the first...
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer clinging to playoff spot
(Oct. 27, 2022) The boys soccer team finds itself holding onto one of the final spots in the state tournament, even though they entered the last week of the regular season on a four-game losing streak. In the MIAA’s calculus, the strength of the opponents on this year’s schedule added up to more than their wins and losses.
