Phillies' World Series run leads wild run of Philly success

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Teller — fresh off hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the season premiere — had just hit Cabo San Lucas to vacation and celebrate his wife Keleigh’s 30th birthday. Faster than Maverick could reach Mach 10, Teller had a change of...
Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phils, Wheeler Game 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday night in Houston. Game 2...
