Inquirer and Mirror
Op-Ed: Geoff Diehl for Governor
(Oct. 27, 2022) Editor’s Note: This fall, Massachusetts voters will elect a new governor as Charlie Baker has opted not to run for a third term. Last week we asked the chairs of both the Nantucket Democratic Town Committee and Nantucket Republican Town Committee to write endorsements for their candidates. The Inquirer and Mirror’s endorsements for local candidates and governor will appear in next week’s issue. The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 29. Early voting is underway now through Nov. 4 at the town building.
Inquirer and Mirror
“Nautical Nightmare”
Coast Guard Station Brant Point will host a “Nautical Nightmare” haunted pirate ship Saturday, Sunday and Monday. All are welcome, and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free, but non-perishable food will be collected to support the Nantucket Food Pantry.
Inquirer and Mirror
Op-Ed: Maura Healey for Governor
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
Inquirer and Mirror
Chicken Box Halloween Party
For the 21 and over crowd, The Chicken Box’s annual Halloween Party has been the place to see and be seen in costume for decades. Nantucket’s favorite country band Dalton & the Sheriffs provides the music starting at 10:15 p.m., and tickets are available at the door on Dave Street.
wgbh.org
In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent
Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
Inquirer and Mirror
Editorial: Who's your doctor?
(Oct. 27, 2022) What good is a big, brand-new hospital if we don’t have doctors to staff it?. That’s the very real problem we are facing on Nantucket, as yet another doctor is leaving the island after serving less than a year here. Dr. Alexinna Johns will finish...
Inquirer and Mirror
Has Town Meeting run its course? Council supporters say yes
We really need to explore changes. I thought back then that maybe a representative Town Meeting might work, but the more I look at it, the more I think the town council form is best.”. (Oct. 27, 2022) A couple of weeks after a sparsely attended Special Town Meeting in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Steamship was subpoenaed in ambulance probe
As part of its probe into the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department, the FBI subpoenaed the Steamship Authority in 2019, records show. While it’s unclear if the FBI’s investigation remains active, at that time the agency was investigating alleged medical billing fraud. This was related to off-Island ambulance transfers, such as to Boston hospitals, which used to occur daily. Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department no longer provides such off-Island service. Records show transfers to medical aircraft were also under scrutiny.
Inquirer and Mirror
Halloween Happenings
(Oct. 27, 2022) Islanders are gearing up for a weekend of spooky Halloween celebrations, capped off by The Inquirer and Mirror’s annual Main Street costume parade on Monday. Children birth to 8 and their parents are invited to show off their costumes to the residents of Our Island Home at 9 East Creek Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday with a mini-parade through the parking lot. Trick-or-treat goodies for all. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
Inquirer and Mirror
Year-round swim lessons start next month
(Oct. 27, 2022) The Nantucket Community School will begin offering a year-round Learn to Swim program for children ages six months through fifth grade, beginning in November at the Nantucket Community Pool. Swimmers will be grouped based on ability under the guidance of James Voyages, the newly appointed aquatics director...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
Inquirer and Mirror
Brooke E. Nolte, 40
Brooke E. (Tejada) Nolte, 40, of Nantucket, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at at the Elks Lodge, 63 Baystate Road, Wakefield.
Boston Globe
This Cape Cod bookseller wants to help you find your next read
Caleb Seaver, a bookseller at Titcomb's Bookshop in East Sandwich, joins us for the Boston.com Book Club. For Caleb Seaver, the head of the old books department at Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich, bookstores feel like an extension of home. “They’re a vital space because there’s nothing else out...
Inquirer and Mirror
Hospital losing another doctor
(Oct. 27, 2022) Dr. Alexinna Johns is leaving Nantucket Cottage Hospital Nov. 4 after 10 months on the island. While at the hospital she practiced family medicine and obstetrics in its outpatient clinic with an added focus on addiction medicine. Hospital officials said they will be able to fill the void left by her departure.
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best
How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
Inquirer and Mirror
Football overmatched against Falmouth in 40-0 loss
(Oct. 27, 2022) Falmouth spoiled the football team’s homecoming game Saturday as the Clippers ran away from the Whalers 40-0 to drop Nantucket to 0-7 on the season. Falmouth scored touchdowns and two-point conversions on its first two drives and held the Whalers to just 22 yards of offense and two first downs for the entire game. The Clippers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and another two scores in the second half.
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers cruise past Falmouth, Sandwich
(Oct. 27, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities. But the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in its final home match of...
WCVB
Where to visit in the Falmouth village of Waquoit and the international importance of Washburn Island
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Waquoit Bay Reserve is open to the public to enjoy, but it is also home to scientific research focused on environmental protection. Moto Pizza opened in 2019 and its best seller is their Chicken and Waffle pizza.
