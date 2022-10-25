Read full article on original website
Ex-NBA star arrested for domestic violence hours after signing China contract
Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe signed a contract on Wednesday to play professionally in China, but that deal could be in jeopardy after he was arrested just hours later. Bledsoe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday night, according to a report from TMZ. Police in Lost Hills, Calif., responded to a call at 11:13 p.m. after a woman claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend.
tennisuptodate.com
Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki announces birth of second child with son James born
Former World No.1, Caroline Wozniacki has confirmed another addition to her family post retirement with the birth of her son, James earlier this week which was announced on Thursday. Wozniacki who is married to former NBA champion, David Lee add to their family with daughter Olivia born last June with...
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
tennisuptodate.com
Suspended British player Tara Moore hits out at Novak Djokovic's PTPA for supposed favouritism: "Their silence tells you everything "
British doubles number one Tara Moore spoke out against Djokovic's PTPA for what she perceived as favouritism. The organization was founded on the principle that it will represent all tennis players regardless of status and ranking. It's a noble goal by Djokovic and Pospisil who were the players that started it all but the organization missed a chance to back up those claims.
Former NBA player Delonte West booked on four charges after latest arrest
Delonte West was booked on four misdemeanor charges: entering a vehicle, vehicle trespassing, fleeing from law enforcement and drunk in public.
EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?
It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.
Spain prosecutors drop charges against Neymar and others
Prosecutors in Spain on Friday dropped corruption and fraud charges against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian's 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona. In a dramatic move, the prosecutor announced the "withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations" they had faced.
NBC Sports
USWNT star Lindsey Horan gives Lyon lead in Women’s Champions League
USWNT star Lindsey Horan gave Lyon a 1-0 lead over Juventus in UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage play on Thursday. Horan takes a terrific defense-opening pass from Wendie Renard and touches past the keeper for the game’s first goal (Juventus has since tied the match). Lyon is...
Cricket-Playing last in group stage an advantage for England, says Buttler
Oct 29 (Reuters) - England cricket captain Jos Buttler said his team retained an advantage playing last in the final round of group matches at the Twenty20 World Cup as they will know exactly what is needed in terms of net run rate to reach the semi-finals.
Yardbarker
Former Brazilian Star Gives Interesting Answer On If Messi, Argentina Will Win World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away and various players, past and present, are sharing who they believe are the favorites to win the tournament, with some selecting Lionel Messi and Argentina. Former Brazil international Ronaldo, who was part of the 2002 Brazilian team that won...
SB Nation
Kepa Arrizabalaga named to preliminary Spain squad for World Cup — report
We have just barely two weeks of proper football left, before we take a six-week break for FIFA’s latest exercise in corruption, human rights violations, and oh yeah, a bit of mass entertainment as well. That latter bit still makes the World Cup the biggest sporting event on this planet, and still makes participation in the World Cup the pinnacle of a footballing career.
