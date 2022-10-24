ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO, MO
933kwto.com

Driver In Barry County Fatal Hit-&-Run Arrested

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a hit-and-run driver wanted in the death of a motorcyclist in Barry County. The Patrol says 19 year-old Derek Coburn faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38 year old Patrick Anderson of Aurora. The crash happened in June near Jenkins.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run Crash In Barry County Arrested

(KTTS News) – One man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist from Aurora. 19-year-old Derek Coburn is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38-year-old Patrick Anderson, as well as charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho murder-suicide investigation underway

NEOSHO, Mo. — Investigators are examining the circumstances around what Neosho Police have deemed a murder-suicide. Two elderly subjects were found deceased in their home on Sunday after a call for a death investigation in the 1000 block of Stratford Place. Officers entered the residence and found the bodies of 87-year-old Charles Barnett and 78-year-old Donna Barnett, both of Neosho.
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County

NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman charged as a persistent offender after second gun charge

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman, who police say fired a gun out of her car window at another car, is charged as a persistent offender because of her violent record. Kameron McCain, 20, pleaded not guilty on Thursday when she was arraigned in Jasper County Circuit Court. In...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy