KHBS
Benton County, Arkansas jury finds Zachary Harlan guilty in murder trial
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A jury found Zachary Harlan guilty of murder shortly after noon on Thursday. Harlan is accused of stabbing Steven March to death inside March's trailer in Benton County in 2018. Harlan was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for capitol murder. “He got what...
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
Springdale PD looking for assistance to ID multiple criminal suspects
In a social media post, the Springdale Police Department announced that it is seeking public assistance in identifying multiple suspects wanted in connection with an assortment of cases.
koamnewsnow.com
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they identified a suspect who they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The Incident occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. The MSHP says Patrick E. Anderson, 38, was fatally wounded...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
933kwto.com
Missouri woman accused of killing husband back in custody after being located out of state
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (KSNF/KODE) — A McDonald County woman charged with killing her husband last year in November was located and arrested out of state on Monday. Dawn Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release for her case in August when she was declared missing by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were […]
2-year-old drowns at Decatur wastewater plant
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Benton County IDs three cold case homicide victims
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office held a media conference to announce that it has identified victims in multiple homicide cold cases in the county.
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
fourstateshomepage.com
KHBS
Benton County Sheriff's officials announce positive ID in three cold case murders
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff’s officials, along with the Benton County prosecutor, announced new DNA technology from a Texas lab that has positively identified three bodies in three area cold-case homicides. “Basically, it’s combining the process of DNA with genealogy to not only identify victims but suspects...
fourstateshomepage.com
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
kttn.com
Former Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced to 18 years in a Missouri prison for trafficking methamphetamine
A Missouri man who belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking. Jimmy Jack Pinkley, 45, of Billings, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021, Pinkley pleaded guilty...
Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing
A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement.
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman charged as a persistent offender after second gun charge
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman, who police say fired a gun out of her car window at another car, is charged as a persistent offender because of her violent record. Kameron McCain, 20, pleaded not guilty on Thursday when she was arraigned in Jasper County Circuit Court. In...
