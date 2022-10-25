Read full article on original website
Related
How WOC-Owned Startups Are Tapping the Multitrillion-Dollar U.S. Women’s Market for Growth
Representing just about half of the U.S. population, women also make up an outsize proportion of consumer spending in many categories. According to Nielsen, women’s purchasing power in the U.S. ranges from $5 trillion to $15 trillion per year. What’s more, women consumers increasingly identify as conscious consumers, interested...
moderncampground.com
Cub Elecparts To Bring RV ABS Solutions Into US Market
Taiwan-based Cub Elecparts, a supplier of smart driving-related sensing devices and electrical and electronics parts for car applications, has penetrated its anti-lock braking system (ABS) for recreational vehicles (RVs) into the US market. The opportunity will significantly bolster its revenue performance in 2023, according to company chairman SC Yu, according...
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
TechCrunch
Accel backs startup offering ‘Amazon-grade’ commerce engine to online sellers around the world
The California-based startup, which has its R&D headquarters in Bengaluru, is claimed to allow sellers to have their D2C storefront ready with a 50% uplift in their margins from day one. It offers a no-code, plug-and-play solution to let sellers offer products online without requiring a large engineering team. Founded...
United Natural Foods to Offer Retailers Innovative Smart Shelf Tags™ to Better Engage Consumers, Improve Product Transparency, and Help Drive Purchase Decisions
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced a new agreement with Cornerstone for Natural™ to bring their Smart Shelf Tag program to UNFI’s suppliers and retailers. Smart Shelf Tags contain ELi QR Codes, an enhanced, more secure version of a QR code, which can be scanned to provide shoppers with additional product information and rich digital content on their mobile phones without requiring an app. Smart Shelf Tags are an innovative and versatile program for suppliers and retailers to engage and educate consumers while they’re shopping in-store. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006097/en/ Offering innovative solutions that leverage technology and help optimize grocery retail businesses is a core part of UNFI’s strategy and the company’s agreement with Cornerstone for Natural™ will bring Cornerstone’s Smart Shelf Tag program to UNFI’s suppliers and retailers. These Smart Shelf Tags contain ELi QR Codes, an enhanced, more secure version of a QR code, which can be scanned to provide shoppers with additional product information and rich digital content on their mobile phones without requiring an app. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
BBC
Black women missing from tech industry, says report
Up to 20,000 black women are "missing" from the tech industry in the UK, according to a joint report by campaigners and a representative body. The report says the proportion of black women in IT is two-and-a-half times smaller than that of the UK workforce as a whole. Campaigning group...
Amazon warns of meager holiday season sales growth
Amazon on Thursday predicted a slowdown in sales growth during the year-end holiday shopping season, sending shares in the e-commerce colossus tumbling. Sales in the recently ended third quarter increased 15 percent to $127.1 billion, compared with $110.8 billion during the same period a year earlier, it reported.
seafoodsource.com
Southeast Asia becoming a hub of insect-based feed sector
The founders of Entobel and Protenga, two of the world’s leaders in developing insect-based aquafeed, are often asked why they decided to base their companies in Southeast Asia. Insect protein companies have clustered in the region because local governments, focused on food security, jobs, and innovation, are keen to...
TechCrunch
Evy wants to offer product protection insurance everywhere
Evy wants to bring an AppleCare experience to other brands and retailers. Essentially, the startup wants to create a seamless experience when it comes to adding product protection at checkout and some good coverage out of the box. The startup acts as an insurance broker and partners with Wakam to...
alpenhornnews.com
Comprehensive report of Consumer Security Hardware Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2028
The Consumer Security Hardware Market research report provides all the information related to the industry. It gives the outlook of the market by giving authentic data to its client which helps to make essential decisions. It gives an overview of the market which includes its definition, applications and developments and manufacturing technology. This Consumer Security Hardware market research report tracks all the recent developments and innovations in the market. It gives the data regarding the obstacles while establishing the business and guides to overcome the upcoming challenges and obstacles.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
New! 2022 Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report
*This content brought to you in partnership with Extensiv*. In August 2022, Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) distributed an online survey to logistics professionals who own or operate third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses. The aggregated responses to this survey comprise the information found in the report. As the first and only report 100% focused on the 3PL warehouse industry, Extensiv’s Benchmark Report aggregates data from more than 200 3PL warehouses and provides insight on more than 30 industry-specific topics. This information builds on data collected in 2020 and 2021 and provides year-over-year changes or trends when applicable. The Benchmark Report examines best practices, trends, current issues, and opportunities facing 3PL warehouses.
getnews.info
Agri-tech is set to grow, however will face challenges in precision farming in large and efficient business models
Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm states Agri-Tech interventions have increased globally due to increased connectivity. Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm states Agri-Tech interventions have increased globally due to increased connectivity. However, challenges remain for Ag-Tech companies, such as precision farming adoption in large farms, small-scale agriculture adaptability, and efficient business model development.
getnews.info
Chromatography Resin Market is Appraised to be Valued at US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 260 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 294 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Chromatography Resin Market””. Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage) and Region. The chromatography resin market size...
htrends.com
HVS Report – Hotel Franchising in Europe – The Push Continues for New Ways to Expand – By Charles Carpentier and Stephen Collins
Hotel Franchising in Europe is an update of our previous report published in 2019. This report aims to assist owners in increasing their understanding and awareness of the franchise business model and current market trends. The fees outlined in this report apply solely to hotels operating in Europe. This article...
modernretail.co
How startups like Supernatural and Spiceology are building out foodservice programs
More DTC brands are branching out with foodservice business-to-business sales channels. After experiencing direct-to-consumer and grocery growth over the past few years, baking brand Supernatural and the seasoning brand Spiceology are now building out B-to-B businesses to supply restaurants, bakeries and even other food brands. This week, baking brand Supernatural,...
Berry Global Wins Prestigious Sustainability Award for Circular Solution that Minimizes Plastic Waste
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005425/en/ Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
U.S. GDP bounces back but economic outlook remains gloomy
A new federal report found the overall U.S. economy grew 2.6% in the third quarter. Economists say the positive momentum won’t be enough to offset other negative factors and a recession is still likely on the horizon.
Comments / 0