PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced a new agreement with Cornerstone for Natural™ to bring their Smart Shelf Tag program to UNFI’s suppliers and retailers. Smart Shelf Tags contain ELi QR Codes, an enhanced, more secure version of a QR code, which can be scanned to provide shoppers with additional product information and rich digital content on their mobile phones without requiring an app. Smart Shelf Tags are an innovative and versatile program for suppliers and retailers to engage and educate consumers while they’re shopping in-store. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006097/en/ Offering innovative solutions that leverage technology and help optimize grocery retail businesses is a core part of UNFI’s strategy and the company’s agreement with Cornerstone for Natural™ will bring Cornerstone’s Smart Shelf Tag program to UNFI’s suppliers and retailers. These Smart Shelf Tags contain ELi QR Codes, an enhanced, more secure version of a QR code, which can be scanned to provide shoppers with additional product information and rich digital content on their mobile phones without requiring an app. (Photo: Business Wire)

