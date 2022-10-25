Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
algonaradio.com
ILCC Construction Program Wins Tool Giveaway
–The Construction Technology Program at Iowa Lakes Community College received an assortment of new tools Monday, after winning an online contest with a contractor from Illinois that has over a million subscribers on YouTube. Kyle Stumpenhorst is the owner of Rural Renovators Buildings out of Franklin Grove, Illinois and he uploads all sorts of building projects to his YouTube channel to help anyone from another contractor to the do-it-your-self person at home. Stumpenhorst tells KLGA News he wanted to do something special as his YouTube Channel recently reached a milestone.
Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license
A Fort Dodge pharmacy that was alleged to pose an “immediate danger” to the public is now restricted from concocting medications onsite using hazardous drugs. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy issued an emergency order earlier this year restricting the ability of Daniel Pharmacy, 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, to concoct certain medications for customers. According […] The post Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
algonaradio.com
Algona FFA Chapter News
Four members of the Algona FFA chapter participated in the Environmental and Natural Resources contest at the National FFA Convention. Silver awards were given to Aidan Morris, Reid Louwagie, Ian Fehr and Logan Lentz. The national FFA gathering was held in Indianapolis Indiana.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize. Jessica Cazares claimed the 52nd prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. Cazares purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, located at 800 S. Grand Ave. in Spencer, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
kiow.com
Local Grain Bin Catches Fire
Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
Sheriff: Car crash near Royal, IA, sends 4 to hospital with incapacitating injuries
Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.
Fort Dodge gas station robbed by man with a gun, police say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Fort Dodge gas station Wednesday night. Police were called to the Sinclair Station at 315 2nd Ave. S. around 8:34 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a robbery. A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department said a […]
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
