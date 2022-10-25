Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
SNL's Mikey Day invited to Hopkins as part of MSE Symposium
During his talk, Day performed a variety of little skits and quips. The Milton S. Eisenhower (MSE) Symposium invited Mikey Day as the second speaker of their 2022 “The Road Ahead” series on Oct. 19. Day is a writer and cast member of the late-night variety show, Saturday Night Live (SNL). His talk focused on the ins and outs of his career as an actor and his experiences working on SNL.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jeanette McCurdy's memoir.
Chlöe Bailey Shares Relationship Woes In New Song And Video 'For The Night'
The singer is working on releasing her debut solo album.
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
