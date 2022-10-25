During his talk, Day performed a variety of little skits and quips. The Milton S. Eisenhower (MSE) Symposium invited Mikey Day as the second speaker of their 2022 “The Road Ahead” series on Oct. 19. Day is a writer and cast member of the late-night variety show, Saturday Night Live (SNL). His talk focused on the ins and outs of his career as an actor and his experiences working on SNL.

2 DAYS AGO