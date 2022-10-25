ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

lakersnation.com

Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’

Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets

Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
KENS 5

Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Denver Nuggets have a very obvious problem just four games into their new season: Their defense is very unreliable. Denver has been torched in its two losses, putting up non-competitive defensive performances against the Utah Jazz in their season opener, and then against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week. The Nuggets allowed 75 points in the first half of the Utah game, and they allowed 135 to Portland in that loss, which was a 25-point blowout, 135-110. Denver has allowed 123 or more points in three of its first four games, and at least 117 points in all four games. That easily puts the Nuggets in the bottom tier of all NBA teams for points per game allowed. Coach Michael Malone has to be very concerned with his team’s inability to make notable improvements at the defensive end of the floor. No one questions the larger point that early-season NBA games will be bumpy and unusual due to players learning how to play together. It is a process which takes time, and it doesn’t happen instantly. Still, the fact that Denver has not had one good defensive game yet this season is a little bit alarming. One would think this team will be able to make some forward strides at some point, but the Nuggets haven’t changed course — at least not yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory

Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night.The Lakers dropped to 0-4 under new coach Darvin Ham. They remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season.Trailing by two moments into the second half, the Nuggets went on a 29-9 to grab control. Or so it looked. The Lakers worked their way back and cut it to single digits in the fourth. But Murray hit a 3-pointer — his only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy

The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

