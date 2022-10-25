Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
lakersnation.com
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’
Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
ESPN
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
Lakers player grades: L.A. gets suffocated by Nuggets
Coming into this game, there was a bit of hope that Russell Westbrook being out due to a bad hamstring would get the 0-3 Lakers going a bit. Instead, they looked like the same team that lost to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. Los...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
KENS 5
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
NOLA.com
Trey Murphy's perfect night shooting fuels Pelicans' short-handed win over Mavericks
Luka Doncic is a New Orleans Pelicans killer. Entering Tuesday’s game, Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks had won nine of 11 meetings against their Southwest Division foe. Doncic’s pick-and-roll artistry is difficult for every NBA team to contain, but for New Orleans, he has been especially hard to defend.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Denver Nuggets have a very obvious problem just four games into their new season: Their defense is very unreliable. Denver has been torched in its two losses, putting up non-competitive defensive performances against the Utah Jazz in their season opener, and then against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week. The Nuggets allowed 75 points in the first half of the Utah game, and they allowed 135 to Portland in that loss, which was a 25-point blowout, 135-110. Denver has allowed 123 or more points in three of its first four games, and at least 117 points in all four games. That easily puts the Nuggets in the bottom tier of all NBA teams for points per game allowed. Coach Michael Malone has to be very concerned with his team’s inability to make notable improvements at the defensive end of the floor. No one questions the larger point that early-season NBA games will be bumpy and unusual due to players learning how to play together. It is a process which takes time, and it doesn’t happen instantly. Still, the fact that Denver has not had one good defensive game yet this season is a little bit alarming. One would think this team will be able to make some forward strides at some point, but the Nuggets haven’t changed course — at least not yet.
Russell Westbrook sits out as Lakers remain winless with loss to Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out with a bad hamstring as the Lakers remained winless on the season with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction, pick, odds: Relieved Pels host Mavs
After the New Orleans Pelicans lost their top two players as well as their home opener on Sunday night, they were relieved Monday to find that neither injury is serious. It remained unclear whether Brandon Ingram (head) or Zion Williamson (bruised hip) will be available Tuesday night when the Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard shockingly out-load managed by his own team
Before suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers in their season-opening win against intracity rivals Los Angeles Lakers, it had been a long layoff for Kawhi Leonard, having missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after he injured his knee in the Game 4 of the second round against the Utah Jazz in the 2021 postseason.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Hopeful For Return Against Timberwolves; Likely To Come Off Bench
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be without Russell Westbrook when they begin their road trip on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets as he is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Westbrook first suffered the injury in the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings, attributing it to coming...
Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory
Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night.The Lakers dropped to 0-4 under new coach Darvin Ham. They remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season.Trailing by two moments into the second half, the Nuggets went on a 29-9 to grab control. Or so it looked. The Lakers worked their way back and cut it to single digits in the fourth. But Murray hit a 3-pointer — his only...
ESPN
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy
The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Comments / 0