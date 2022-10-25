The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Denver Nuggets have a very obvious problem just four games into their new season: Their defense is very unreliable. Denver has been torched in its two losses, putting up non-competitive defensive performances against the Utah Jazz in their season opener, and then against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week. The Nuggets allowed 75 points in the first half of the Utah game, and they allowed 135 to Portland in that loss, which was a 25-point blowout, 135-110. Denver has allowed 123 or more points in three of its first four games, and at least 117 points in all four games. That easily puts the Nuggets in the bottom tier of all NBA teams for points per game allowed. Coach Michael Malone has to be very concerned with his team’s inability to make notable improvements at the defensive end of the floor. No one questions the larger point that early-season NBA games will be bumpy and unusual due to players learning how to play together. It is a process which takes time, and it doesn’t happen instantly. Still, the fact that Denver has not had one good defensive game yet this season is a little bit alarming. One would think this team will be able to make some forward strides at some point, but the Nuggets haven’t changed course — at least not yet.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO