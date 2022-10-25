‘A whole new ballgame’: Kansas basketball eager to defend national title, but Jayhawks know there’s work to be done first

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KU Sports
Kansas basktball coach Bill Self says KU's 3-point attempts should be up this season; here's why & what that might look like
Earlier this week, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self mentioned the possibility of using senior walk-on Michael Jankovich in the rotation this season to bolster KU’s 3-point shooting. It makes sense given the fact that Jankovich’s best skill is and always has been his ability to shoot the ball from...
KU Sports
Lawrence native Steven Davis named new play by play voice of Kansas women's basketball
Lawrence native and longtime broadcaster Steven Davis is joining the Kansas women’s basketball program as its play by play voice for the 2022-23 season. Davis replaces Jimmy Chavez, who called KU women’s games for the past seven seasons before moving to Omaha, Nebraska in August. The son of...
KU Sports
Kansas women's soccer tops Iowa State 2-0 to earn a spot at Big 12 tourney
Two goals from freshman Lexi Watts led the Kansas women's soccer team to a 2-0 win over the Iowa State Cyclones and into this weekend's Big 12 Championship tournament in Round Rock, Texas. It will mark KU's first appearance in the postseason event since winning it in 2019. “I told...
KU Sports
Kansas walk-on Michael Jankovich could be in line for real minutes this season
During the past couple of months, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has talked a lot about how freshmen big men Zuby Ejiofor and Ernest Udeh Jr. were ahead of where the coaching staff expected them to be at this point and made it clear that both are in the mix for significant minutes at the 5 this season.
KU Sports
Kansas forward Cam Martin expected to miss time with right shoulder injury
Kansas forward Cam Martin’s return to the basketball court after nearly two full years off will have to wait a little longer. Martin will be out for at least the next couple of weeks because of what KU coach Bill Self called a separated shoulder. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound super-senior...
KU Sports
Kansas Athletics announces "To the Stars" strategy, which outlines big, long-range goals for entire department
The University of Kansas athletic department is tapping into the state’s motto — Ad Astra per Aspera — as a guide for its long-term strategic plan for all of KU’s sports and student-athletes. The plan, dubbed “To the Stars,” was released Wednesday and it included a...
Comments / 0