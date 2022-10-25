Read full article on original website
Related
Boo At The Zoo Returns In 2022 With Plenty Family Halloween Fun
Boo at the Zoo, the annual tradition, returns to delight families this weekend, October 22 and 23, 2022. Halloween lands on a Monday this year and if you want to get the most out of the holiday, then head out this weekend with the kiddos for some spooky fun at Boo at the Zoo hosted by the El Paso Zoo.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0