Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming."He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."Burton then picked up correctly with "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air" and finished uneventfully.Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Radio Ink
iHeart Host Dies
KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Pronounced Dead at 44
The entertainment community has suffered another sad loss as Zuri Craig, a finalist from the 10th season of America’s Got Talent, was pronounced dead at age 44. His family made the announcement on Sunday (Oct. 23) via his ZoReMi Ent Instagram account and confirmed the singer passed away on Friday (Oct. 21).
Radio Ink
FOX News Star Launches Another
FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The...
Antisemitic messages seen at multiple places in Jacksonville this weekend
Officials in the Jacksonville area condemned multiple antisemitic messages that appeared in public spaces such as a stadium, highway overpass and a downtown building this weekend.
Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Marries Grant Troutt in Romantic Texas Ceremony
The couple exchanged vows in front of 400 loved ones at Grant Troutt's parents' home in Dallas, Texas Madison Prewett has married the man of her dreams. The former Bachelor contestant wed Grant Troutt on Saturday at his parents' home in Dallas, Texas. The pair exchanged vows in front of 400 friends and family members, including Bachelor Nation favorites Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan. "We chose this location because it's unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much," Prewett, 26,...
