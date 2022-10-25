ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming."He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."Burton then picked up correctly with "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air" and finished uneventfully.Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

iHeart Host Dies

KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vibe

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Pronounced Dead at 44

The entertainment community has suffered another sad loss as Zuri Craig, a finalist from the 10th season of America’s Got Talent, was pronounced dead at age 44. His family made the announcement on Sunday (Oct. 23) via his ZoReMi Ent Instagram account and confirmed the singer passed away on Friday (Oct. 21).
Radio Ink

FOX News Star Launches Another

FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
People

Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Marries Grant Troutt in Romantic Texas Ceremony

The couple exchanged vows in front of 400 loved ones at Grant Troutt's parents' home in Dallas, Texas Madison Prewett has married the man of her dreams. The former Bachelor contestant wed Grant Troutt on Saturday at his parents' home in Dallas, Texas. The pair exchanged vows in front of 400 friends and family members, including Bachelor Nation favorites Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan. "We chose this location because it's unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much," Prewett, 26,...
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy