Minimum Wage Increase for Healthcare Workers
United Healthcare Workers West - a branch of the national service employees union - is pushing the higher wage on behalf of staff who've worked alongside doctors and nurses throughout the pandemic. The wage increase would affect nursing assistants, security guards, janitors and others at private facilities including hospitals and...
The tireless workers who serve California’s homeless population need support, too
Service providers who support California's homeless population experience high turnover, making it harder to maintain relationships that may convince someone to accept services or shelter.
Widow suing Riverside Kaiser Permanente for COVID-19 treatments involving Remdesivir
Two widows in the Inland Empire are suing Kaiser Permanente and Redlands Community Hospital for using Remdesivir to treat their husbands' COVID-19 diagnoses."I am a widow and I am 52," said widow Christina Briones. "My kids don't have their dad anymore."It's painful to revisit, but Christina Briones said her 50-year-old husband's death just doesn't add up. She said her husband, Rodney caught COVID-19 on Aug.1, 2021. Ten days later, Briones took him to Kaiser Permanente where she said he was sent home with oxygen and the antibiotic Z-pack."His breathing went down to the 70s so then the ambulance came at...
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
Who is running for California Controller and what does that position do?
One of California’s highest ranking positions is on the November ballot. It’s not the Governor’s office or a seat in congress — although those jobs are on the docket as well — it’s the California Controller. So what exactly is the California Controller and what do they do? The controller is like the state’s head […]
California’s proposed zero-emission trucking rules ignore years of industry concerns
California's air quality regulator is poised to adopt a zero-emission truck mandate that some believe downplays concerns over electric vehicle infrastructure and could erase working-class jobs.
California test scores decline: See how your school compares
California's Department of Education released statewide student test scores that show most students did not meet math and English standards this year. Monday's release shows the pandemic's toll on students' learning. Statewide, students meeting the standard for English dropped by 4% (51% to 47%), and for math, it fell by 7% (40% to 33%). The The post California test scores decline: See how your school compares appeared first on KESQ.
There’s A Lot Of Free Money For Food, And A Lot Of California College Students Aren’t Applying For It
State and federal officials have expanded which college students can receive monthly food aid and campuses are doing more to get the word out.
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California
SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
How to check if your ballot was counted in California
The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
Who's spending money to sway voters in California's state Senate District 8 race?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Special interest groups and corporations are spending millions to influence voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One of the races they are weighing in on is State Senate District 8, which includes parts of Sacramento and Elk Grove. Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby...
How will California be affected if Republicans gain control of Congress?
California’s political clout could be on the brink of a seismic shift. If, as expected, Republicans win control of the House on Nov. 8, some of the state’s most powerful political figures — think Democrats — would see their influence greatly diminished. Most notably, of course,...
As state seeks water lifeline with Delta Tunnel, small Delta town remains concerned
California has long had a mismatch. “Where the waterfalls and where the people are. Much of the water, about two-thirds, fall in the Sierra Nevada, but most of the population is in the Central Valley, the Bay Area, along the coast or in Southern California,” said Carrie Buckman, Environmental Program Manager with Delta Conveyance. […]
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
