California State

KVCR NEWS

Minimum Wage Increase for Healthcare Workers

United Healthcare Workers West - a branch of the national service employees union - is pushing the higher wage on behalf of staff who've worked alongside doctors and nurses throughout the pandemic. The wage increase would affect nursing assistants, security guards, janitors and others at private facilities including hospitals and...
CBS LA

Widow suing Riverside Kaiser Permanente for COVID-19 treatments involving Remdesivir

Two widows in the Inland Empire are suing Kaiser Permanente and Redlands Community Hospital for using Remdesivir to treat their husbands' COVID-19 diagnoses."I am a widow and I am 52," said widow Christina Briones. "My kids don't have their dad anymore."It's painful to revisit, but Christina Briones said her 50-year-old husband's death just doesn't add up. She said her husband, Rodney caught COVID-19 on Aug.1, 2021. Ten days later, Briones took him to Kaiser Permanente where she said he was sent home with oxygen and the antibiotic Z-pack."His breathing went down to the 70s so then the ambulance came at...
CalMatters

California sends contradictory economic signals

When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
KESQ News Channel 3

California test scores decline: See how your school compares

California's Department of Education released statewide student test scores that show most students did not meet math and English standards this year. Monday's release shows the pandemic's toll on students' learning. Statewide, students meeting the standard for English dropped by 4% (51% to 47%), and for math, it fell by 7% (40% to 33%). The The post California test scores decline: See how your school compares appeared first on KESQ.
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
KSBW.com

Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California

SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
kazu.org

California's fight against climate change gets a little messy

Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
KTLA

How to check if your ballot was counted in California

The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
