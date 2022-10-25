Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say
How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Expands Tree of Life
Scientists have discovered new microscopic species. Researchers have found a number of very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been observed before and others which have eluded the attention of researchers for more than a century. Professor Genoveva Esteban of Bournemouth University and James Weiss, an independent...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Unique Set of Proteins That Restore Hearing
A study demonstrates how transcription factors support cell regeneration. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have identified a particular protein network that is necessary for cell regeneration to restore hearing in zebrafish. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) led the research, which may help in the creation of human hearing loss treatments. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Genomics.
ohmymag.co.uk
This is the age at which we are most intelligent, as revealed by science
'You'll understand when you're older' is a phrase children often hear from adults. A new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, reveals the age at which we are the wisest. But beware, if our cognitive capacities are indeed at their maximum at this age, this does not mean a great and endless descent afterwards.
Medical Researchers Say Certain Fruits Slow Aging
Scientists, nutritionists and medical doctors largely agree on the importance of diet for health and longevity. Some research suggests certain fruits can measurably slow the aging process.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
Major Medical Breakthroughs For Heart Disease Reported
Two distinct discoveries are leading to cautious optimism for the medical community, and its cardiac patients. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their heart, or who suspects a heart-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including MayoClinic.org, Winnipeg.CTVNews.ca, and Post-Gazette.com.
techaiapp.com
Astronomers are finalizing a 3.2 gigapixel camera that’ll map the sky over a decade
Something to look forward to: Engineers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California are finalizing work on what will be the world’s largest digital camera. The 3,200-megapixel camera (that’s 3.2 gigapixels) will be the crown jewel of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s telescope, which is currently under construction in Chile. The camera features a 25-foot mirror to collect light and a 5.5-foot lens for focusing duties.
technologynetworks.com
An Essential Step in Recharging the Retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye’s light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
optometrytimes.com
AAOpt 2022: Acute effects of cannabis on patients
Jason S. Ng, OD, PhD, FAAO, shares highlights from his 2022 American Academy of Optometry presentation, "Cannabis and vision: acute effects." Jason S. Ng, OD, PhD, FAAO, associate professor at Marshall B. Ketchum University, speaks with Optometry Times®' Kassi Jackson on highlights from his discussion titled, "Cannabis and vision: acute effects," which he presented during the 2022 American Academy of Optometry (AAOpt) annual meeting in San Diego.
labroots.com
Robotic Procedure for AFib Patients Done During MRI
Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common heart arrhythmias that people experience, affecting up to six million people in the U.S. each year. It happens when the heart beats irregularly, meaning it could beat too fast, to slow, or at an irregular rhythm. Left untreated, atrial fibrillation can lead to a range of complications, such as heart disease. One of the more serious complications includes stroke, which can be life threatening.
Comments / 0