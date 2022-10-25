Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Q&A: How do you proactively solve problems by tracking IoT devices?
Our company uses many IoT devices across our global network. But we have struggled to get visibility into how these devices are performing until it affects our bottom line and reduces our productivity. My team wants to proactively identify issues early before they snowball into bigger problems. Is there a simplified, cost-effective way to track all these devices in the network, monitor their performance and detect abnormal behavior?
techaiapp.com
3 Questions: How AI image generators could help robots | MIT News
AI image generators, which create fantastical sights at the intersection of dreams and reality, bubble up on every corner of the web. Their entertainment value is demonstrated by an ever-expanding treasure trove of whimsical and random images serving as indirect portals to the brains of human designers. A simple text prompt yields a nearly instantaneous image, satisfying our primitive brains, which are hardwired for instant gratification.
techaiapp.com
Numbering Systems – Digital Electronics Course: Part 3
Numbering systems are sets of symbols used to represent numbers and values. It has methods and rules for counting and performing many mathematical operations. In Part 3 of our Digital Electronics Course, we will delve into this very concept, as it underlies all methodologies applied to digital electronics. Positional numbering...
techaiapp.com
Micro-Segmentation: Where Does It Fit into Zero Trust?
Micro-Segmentation Is Not Zero Trust Alone Or Vice Versa. Micro-segmentation is not Zero Trust. It is the technology component to realize a Zero Trust strategy. Do not be misled by vendors that an implementation of a micro-segmentation solution equates to have a Zero Trust environment. What is Zero Trust?. Besides...
techaiapp.com
Using disruption to simplify your agency’s approach to data governance
Data Governance is not new but how it needs to be managed continues to evolve as new disruptions abound. From reevaluating what information should be collected, to determining the best ways to gather and study data for optimal decision-making, to updated protections for maintaining integrity and security, data management should never be a stagnant process. This rapidly moving and increasingly complex data infrastructure landscape has created a seriousness of purpose at federal agencies toward resources in the procurement of the most advanced systems to investments in workforce training.
techaiapp.com
Why India Needs Digital Identity Verification Solutions – eKYC Verification
In February 2021, the Reserve Bank of India published a paper detailing Digital Payment Security Controls (DPSC). The paper was developed to aid Indian financial organisations in protecting digital channels and offering commodities to clients with Identity Verification solutions. Global financial services corporations are caught between the government and clients....
techaiapp.com
AI network detects drunkenness by evaluating infrared images of human faces with 93% accuracy
A convolutional neural network can evaluate thermal infrared images of human faces and determine with 93% accuracy whether the person is drunk. The system described in the International Journal of Intelligent Information and Database Systems could be implemented in places where drunk driving and drunken behavior are common problems. There are more than a million deaths worldwide each year from road traffic accidents, a large number of those are a direct result of drunkenness.
techaiapp.com
Want to protect yourself? Install Chrome 107 now
Google is rolling out Version 107 of its Chrome browser which adds a variety of under-the-hood additions and makes some important tweaks to better protect you on the internet. Because of the 14 individual security fixes included in Chrome 107, we strongly recommend that you download the update as soon as it’s available to you. The most important one revolves around a zero-day vulnerability called CVE-2022-3723 (opens in new tab). It’s a Type Confusion flaw affecting Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. As it’s described by cybersecurity company Avertium (opens in new tab), the flaw allows bad actors to “trick” the browser into running malware and making users think it’s legitimate data.
techaiapp.com
R&D Institutes Transport Future to Here and Now
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Their work could spring from the minds of sci-fi writers Octavia Butler or Isaac Asimov, but everything done at R&D institutes focused on electronics engineering is real. The smattering of innovate R&D institutes EE...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft, Amazon, Google Hit as Customers Cut Spending on Cloud, Datacentre Services
Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel said this week that customers were taking an axe to cloud and datacentre spending, in a further sign that large companies may be girding against an imminent recession. Cloud services for years has been one of the largest and most dependable sources of growth for some of the biggest tech companies, including during the pandemic as people worked and studied from home. Now investors are looking to see whether there is a glut in capacity that will lead to investment cuts as companies deal with rising costs amid soaring inflation, while interest rate increases have squeezed consumer demand. The strong dollar has been a particular headwind.
techaiapp.com
iPhone 15 Pro models could feature haptic solid-state volume and power buttons
Forward-looking: Next year’s iPhone 15 Pro may feature changes that’d move Apple one step closer to what some believe could be an eventuality for the company’s top-selling product. In a recent series of tweets, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey suggests Apple might replace the physical volume and power buttons on next year’s high-end iPhones with a solid-state button design.
techaiapp.com
OpenSSL to fix the second critical flaw everSecurity Affairs
The OpenSSL Project announced an upcoming update to address a critical vulnerability in the open-source toolkit. The OpenSSL Project announced that it is going to release updates to address a critical vulnerability in the open-source toolkit. Experts pointed out that it is the first critical vulnerability patched in toolkit since September 2016.
techaiapp.com
Quest Pro Review – Good Hardware with a Dubious Value Proposition
Quest Pro is here and brings with it some welcomed hardware improvements but a dubious value proposition that’s highly dependent on someone else making the right apps. A headset with new features that wants to transform the way you work. The former is pretty straightforward. If you plan on...
techaiapp.com
Windows 10 KB5018482 Updates Have Been Released
Despite the release of Windows 11 this early October, there have been updates for Windows 10, still. There are 19 improvements released in the KB5018482 Preview cumulative update for Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 21H2. The C Preview update is optional, so users will have to...
techaiapp.com
Startups Have a Sellout Problem. There’s a Better Way
Onetime startups like Meta, Twitter, and Amazon are now part of the world’s infrastructure, acting as today’s local news, phone lines, and postal service. They don’t just drive economies; they’re public goods that serve a social purpose, that define and enable countless aspects of society. The...
techaiapp.com
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
Comments / 0