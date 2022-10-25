Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City
One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?
NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
hudsontv.com
Suspect Arrested for 2021 Hit-and-Run On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen
A Newark man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run collision on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen that critically injured a 56-year-old woman and a 3-year-boy. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, 22-year old Micah James is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a crime of the third degree; Hindering Apprehension, a crime of the third degree; and two counts of Assault by Auto, crimes of the fourth degree. James was arrested in Hinesville, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 during a traffic stop with an open warrant relating to the collision and was extradited to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, where he arrived on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint
NEWARK, NJ – A Latin-owned money transfer business was armed at knifepoint Thursday morning in Newark. Police said a man entered the business, pulled a knife on the clerk and was able to flee with $3,000. “Police officers responded to a call about a robbery that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at Macara Express Business, a money transfer service business located in the 50 block of Wilson Avenue,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspect, a Hispanic male, was captured on surveillance video walking into the business wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a black The post Newark money transfer business robbed at knifepoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities: Coke Dealer Who Drove Down Elmwood Park Sidewalk To Avoid Arrest Freed By Judge
A drug-dealing café worker from Elmwood Park drove down a sidewalk to escape detectives, authorities said, then was almost immediately released by a judge after his subsequent arrest. Dominick Nicolosi Jr., 30, sold cocaine to an undercover detective multiple times over the past several weeks, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark...
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City felon convicted of possessing heroin, cocaine, & loaded firearm
A Jersey City felon was convicted of possessing heroine, cocaine, and a loaded firearm after a three-day trial, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted yesterday of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions, following a trial before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark.
theobserver.com
St. Paul’s Ave., off Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City, will be closed this weekend
The New Jersey Department of Transportation will conduct a railroad crossing rehabilitation project requiring the closure and detour of St. Paul’s Avenue in Jersey City, Hudson County. Beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, until 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, NJDOT’s contractor, Tracks Unlimited, is scheduled to close and...
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Fatally Shot on Lincoln Street
Montclair, NJ – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti announced today that Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Montclair Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, N.J. On Friday, October 28, at...
Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID
A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Hoboken man arrested for threatening someone with a knife on Washington Street
A Hoboken man was arrested for threatening someone with a knife on Washington Street last night, Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. James Kegel, 58, of Hoboken, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and weapons possession, Mecka said in an email. Yesterday at approximately 6:45 p.m. on the 300...
Thief robs man at NJ ATM, leaves behind jail ID card
A man stole hundreds of dollars from a New Jersey ATM and then dropped his Hudson County Jail identification card and personal property receipt while fleeing.
Jersey City Residents say the Code Compliance System isn’t working
Health code violations. Building code issues. Illegal landlord rent increases. These are some of the issues Jersey City residents have brought to a city system meant to address municipal code infractions. Instead of getting help, locals have felt their complaints have been left unaccounted for. The Division of Quality of...
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman busted with drug bag in Times Square subway
A woman who allegedly lost a bag carrying her drugs inside the Times Square subway station was arrested Thursday night when she went to recover it, police said.
Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan
A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
Man beaten with tire iron in Upper Manhattan robbery; 2 suspects sought
Officials are searching for two suspects who used a tire iron during a violent robbery in Upper Manhattan earlier this month, authorities said.
Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – A woman was pistol-whipped and beaten unconscious inside her own home in Newark last week. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, police are searching for three armed suspects, one of them, a woman who was identified by a video surveillance camera. The three individuals forced their way into the home on Mountainview Avenue near Cedar Avenue when the woman answered the door at around 3:30 am. “The victim opened her door after she heard knocking, and three armed suspects entered the residence with one suspect pistol-whipping and punching her until she became unconscious,” Frage The post Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Corrections officer from Jersey City charged with taking bribe at state prison
A state prison corrections officer from Jersey City has been charged with accepting a bribe to smuggling tobacco to an inmate, Essex County authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, 31, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.
Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident
NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
