Long-term or permanent closures of theme parks are rare occurrences in the industry. The new Lost Island Theme Park near Waterloo, Iowa, abruptly closed in late August, suffering from low attendance after only being open for a little over two months. The park opened for business June 18 hoping to attract about 2,500 to 3,000 guests a day, but the owner told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that they were seeing only 100 to 300 visitors a day, Theme Park Insider reported.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO