Disney Reopening Long-Closed Park, Closing Another
Long-term or permanent closures of theme parks are rare occurrences in the industry. The new Lost Island Theme Park near Waterloo, Iowa, abruptly closed in late August, suffering from low attendance after only being open for a little over two months. The park opened for business June 18 hoping to attract about 2,500 to 3,000 guests a day, but the owner told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that they were seeing only 100 to 300 visitors a day, Theme Park Insider reported.
Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired
Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
Operating Hours Released for Reopening of Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park
Walt Disney World has shared the November and December operating hours of Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, which is reopening on November 13. Blizzard Beach will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from November 13 through December 31. Blizzard Beach was originally scheduled to reopen in...
Ice Cream Cart Replaces Dino Diner, More Seating Added to Former Site of Primeval Whirl at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Dino Diner, a quick-service cart in DinoLand U.S.A., has been replaced by a mediocre ice cream cart. At the former site of Primeval Whirl, a seating area has grown by a few more benches. Let’s dive in and take a closer look. Where a hot food cart once...
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
Man “Sneaks” Himself & Child Into Magic Kingdom for Free, Pretends to Not Speak English, & Gets Charged with Battery
A man tried to take his child to the Magic Kingdom for free. Instead it cost him a trip to jail. Baica Crisan, a 37-year-old Romanian citizen who lives in Virginia, was arrested in the bizarre situation that unfolded Aug. 19, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Tell Cast Members They’re Joining TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Team
The Walt Disney World Ambassadors released a video on their Instagram of them telling Cast Members throughout Walt Disney World that they will be part of the opening team for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. We got our first look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member costumes,...
Detail Work Continues on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT
Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” is looking less and less like piles of dirt and more like an actual attraction. We’re about a year out from its planned 2023 opening in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT and crews are adding details to the fake rocks.
PHOTOS: Character Meet and Greets Return in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Following an extended hiatus that dates back to the closure due to COVID-19 in March 2020, Andy’s toys have returned to Toy Story Land for meet and greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We found Buzz Lightyear meeting guests over by Slinky Dog Dash. The return of the characters...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/25/22 (Annual Passholder Popcorn Bucket, Villains Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt Takes Over Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, New Pins, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from a sunny Magic Kingdom! We’re on our way to the park to see what’s new!. Work is still chugging along down below at Spirit of Aloha. It appears as though they are...
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight’s Fairly Scary Halloween Party 2022: ‘The Price is Right’, Costume Contest, Treat Trail & More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, WDWNT: The Price is Right, a Halloween costume contest and treat trail, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight...
Disney KiteTails Popcorn Bucket Available at Magic Kingdom After Show’s Closing
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A month after Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom officially closed, the popcorn bucket inspired by the show is strangely available at Magic Kingdom. We spotted the Animal Kingdom-themed bucket at a popcorn car near the...
PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland
MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
New ‘Frozen,’ ‘Toy Story,’ Minnie, Mickey, and More Water Bottles Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The hottest time of year may be over, but several new water bottles featuring classic Disney, Pixar, and “Star Wars” characters are now available at Disneyland Resort. We found all of these in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District.
Mickey Mouse Shorts Available Soon as In-Ride Entertainment in Minnie Vans
Disney is adding the Mickey Mouse shorts as an in-ride entertainment option to the Walt Disney World Minnie Van service. This option will be rolled out to Minnie Vans over the next few weeks. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
Sheathing and Paneling Installed as Vertical Construction Wraps on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
As you may know, the classic Disneyland Hotel is getting a new Disney Vacation Club tower! At D23 Expo, we learned it will be called The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The project received final approval from The City of Anaheim Planning Commission in the summer of 2020 and we’ve been checking on construction of the tower ever since.
Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch Holiday Munchlings Now Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest plush trend at Disney Parks is Disney Munchlings, which debuted at D23 Expo 2022. These plush are mashups of classic Disney characters and delicious-looking treats, like a Baymax s’more, Mickey cinnamon roll, and Minnie cupcake. There are giant 13″ versions and small mystery packs. New to the collection are holiday Munchlings. We found Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch holiday Munchlings at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District this week.
VIDEO: Impressive Banshee Animatronic Debuts at ‘Avatar: The Experience’
Video of an impressive new Banshee animatronic has surfaced, sadly not from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, but from the newly opened Avatar Experience at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore. Avatar: The Experience opened on October 28, 2022,...
Limited Edition Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Black Spire Outpost ‘Ohnaka Transport Solutions’ Pin at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans went crazy when Disney unveiled its newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at Walt Disney World. Although there are many “wow” moments, a fan favorite is when guests see the Millennium Falcon standing before them outside the entrance to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Now that scene (and moment) is memorialized in a Limited Edition Black Spire Outpost “Ohnaka Transport Solutions” pin we recently found in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Remodeled Kona Cafe Opens at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, First Look at Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Menus
Kona Cafe is now reopened at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort! While scheduled to reopen November 1, the restaurant opened two days early. Let’s take a look at the new changes!. Entrance. Very little remains from the previous look of Kona Cafe, with the style shifting to match the...
