Florida State

Disney Reopening Long-Closed Park, Closing Another

Long-term or permanent closures of theme parks are rare occurrences in the industry. The new Lost Island Theme Park near Waterloo, Iowa, abruptly closed in late August, suffering from low attendance after only being open for a little over two months. The park opened for business June 18 hoping to attract about 2,500 to 3,000 guests a day, but the owner told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that they were seeing only 100 to 300 visitors a day, Theme Park Insider reported.
Disney Springs Lime Garage Fountain Finally Repaired

Earlier this month, the fountain near the Lime Garage in Disney Springs “randomly” broke. Earlier this week a scrim was erected around the fountain as repairs began, and as of today the repair is complete. On October 6, Andrew, a WDWNT reader, informed us a portion of the...
Operating Hours Released for Reopening of Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Walt Disney World has shared the November and December operating hours of Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, which is reopening on November 13. Blizzard Beach will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from November 13 through December 31. Blizzard Beach was originally scheduled to reopen in...
Detail Work Continues on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” is looking less and less like piles of dirt and more like an actual attraction. We’re about a year out from its planned 2023 opening in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT and crews are adding details to the fake rocks.
PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland

MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
Mickey Mouse Shorts Available Soon as In-Ride Entertainment in Minnie Vans

Disney is adding the Mickey Mouse shorts as an in-ride entertainment option to the Walt Disney World Minnie Van service. This option will be rolled out to Minnie Vans over the next few weeks. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch Holiday Munchlings Now Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest plush trend at Disney Parks is Disney Munchlings, which debuted at D23 Expo 2022. These plush are mashups of classic Disney characters and delicious-looking treats, like a Baymax s’more, Mickey cinnamon roll, and Minnie cupcake. There are giant 13″ versions and small mystery packs. New to the collection are holiday Munchlings. We found Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch holiday Munchlings at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District this week.
VIDEO: Impressive Banshee Animatronic Debuts at ‘Avatar: The Experience’

Video of an impressive new Banshee animatronic has surfaced, sadly not from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, but from the newly opened Avatar Experience at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore. Avatar: The Experience opened on October 28, 2022,...
Limited Edition Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Black Spire Outpost ‘Ohnaka Transport Solutions’ Pin at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans went crazy when Disney unveiled its newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at Walt Disney World. Although there are many “wow” moments, a fan favorite is when guests see the Millennium Falcon standing before them outside the entrance to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Now that scene (and moment) is memorialized in a Limited Edition Black Spire Outpost “Ohnaka Transport Solutions” pin we recently found in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

