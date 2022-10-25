Read full article on original website
Related
aaii.com
Is Latch Inc (LTCH) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Latch Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (LTCH) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Latch Inc Stock News.
aaii.com
Is Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Rubicon Technologies Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (RBT) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Rubicon Technologies Inc...
Benzinga
Union Pacific And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Recap: West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was down $607 thousand from the same...
Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Dime Community Bancshares DCOM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dime Community Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 4.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $5.24 million from...
parktelegraph.com
Make Sure You Stick With AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). It’s Bull Time Again
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.08, or 1.01%, to $8.00. The AGNC Investment Corp. has recorded 125,658 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.
tipranks.com
Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations
Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Comments / 0