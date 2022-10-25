Read full article on original website
Maren Morris shares 'Lunatic Country Music Person' Halloween costume amid Brittany Aldean feud
Maren Morris gets the joke. The fake Spirit Halloween costumes meme has been blowing up on social media ahead of Oct. 31. One faux costume reshared by "The Bones" singer is called the "Lunatic Country Music Person." It is a reference to her feud with fellow country music star Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany.
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Chlöe Bailey Shares Relationship Woes In New Song And Video 'For The Night'
The singer is working on releasing her debut solo album.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jeanette McCurdy's memoir.
Kanye West's $15,000 a year Donda Academy closes 'effective immediately' amid antisemitism controversy
Donda Academy, the private school founded by Kanye West, abruptly closed as the rapper's antisemitism scandal grows. The Times of London obtained an email sent by principal, Jason Angell, to parents that said read "at the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately."
'The Crown' Star Jonathan Pryce Thinks the Season 5 Disclaimer Is 'Unnecessary' (Exclusive)
As anticipation builds for The Crown's return to Netflix with season 5, so have calls for a disclaimer to be added to creator Peter Morgan's historical drama clarifying that it is a fictional account of events involving the royal family. But one of the series' incoming stars, Jonathan Pryce, finds it all "a bit unnecessary."
Mandy Moore Shares New Photo of Baby Ozzie: ‘One Week with This Dreamboat’
Mandy Moore's son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith is 1 week old, and she's celebrating by sharing a new photo of him. "One week with this dreamboat. You’ve absolutely changed the game, Ozzie," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 27. "Yes, I’m exhausted and covered in spit up and feeding you nonstop but I’m so grateful and soaking in every second of this time."
