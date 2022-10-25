Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County EMS Director Hired
The third time appears to be the charm in Chickasaw County’s effort to hire a director for the new County-run ambulance service. After their first offer to Candidate #3 was declined, Candidate #1 was offered the post, accepted, but later rescinded the acceptance. Last week, the County’s Board of...
KIMT
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
KCRG.com
Jones County Public issue
A haunted house on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is prepping for the season. One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
KIMT
Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
KCRG.com
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Savage Eastern Iowa Killer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Crime
*Home pictured below this story is not the home where the events took place. Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should...
KCRG.com
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
Eastern Iowa Sheriff’s Dept. Make Drastic Change, Here’s Why
With Halloween being only being 6 days away, that means the month of November is almost upon us. November has always personally been one of my favorite months. It's normally the month right before the weather starts to get too cold, thanksgiving is in November, and it's also the time of the year you start to notice a lot of guys channeling their inner lumberjack.
KCJJ
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon
A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
KIMT
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested with Guns After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found guns in his car following a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police noticed a Pontiac Grand Prix chasing another car on Broadway Street around 7:15 Saturday night. Police attempted to pull the Grand Prix over but it led them on a chase. The driver was identified as 26 year old Terrell Hopkins. He was charged with Eluding and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm after a 5.56mm Ruger AR-15 Pistol loaded with a drum magazine and a loaded 9mm Glock 17 handgun with an additional 31 round magazine were found.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Falls has died from his injuries after a fire at his apartment. On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire at 3112 Boulder Drive. Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on...
Sioux City Journal
Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women
HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash
A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Comments / 0