Theriault withdraws from LCSD1 Area 3 race

CHEYENNE – A second candidate for the Laramie County School District 1 board of trustees has withdrawn from the 2022 general election after ballots were printed.

Melissa Theriault, a candidate for Area 3 representative, sent a written notice of withdrawal to the county clerk’s office late Monday, according to an email the next day from the clerk, Debra Lee.

Joe Plowman, a candidate for LCSD1 board member at-large, withdrew from the race on Sept. 21. That was two days before the start of early and absentee voting.

Since ballots have been printed, the Laramie County Clerk’s Office will include notice of the withdrawals with absentee mail ballots, and it is posting notices on voting machines and at polling places.

Theriault is the sixth candidate to withdraw from a LCSD1 race since the start of candidate filings in August, according to the clerk's office.