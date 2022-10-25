Gender is affirmed in the womb and confirmed by medical professionals at birth. Everything else is mental disease complicated by drug abuse.
Can a CHILD-drive a car-smoke-drink- get a tattoo-piercing-get a loan -refuse to go to school -stay home by themselves-get married and on it goes . If they can make life changing decisions as a CHILD why do we have laws ?
seeing as it is an extremely new phenomenon offering this type of treatment to children (within the last 2-5 years) even if this statement was true there is nowhere near enough data collected to make such a claim. a better study to look at is suicide rates after transition to see if it is truly the best option for people with gender dysphoria. according to several studies suicide rates not only stay the same after transition after the 15/20 year mark the rates actually increase...these studies have been happening since the late seventies and are probably a far better indicator of the effectiveness of transition as a therapy for gender dysphoria...
