PA officials encourage participation in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Aging, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' (DMVA) Counterdrug Joint Task Force (CJTF) joined officials from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and Lebanon VA Medical Center today to encourage Pennsylvanians to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative this Saturday, Oct. 29.
Lower Makefield Township approves PNC as sewer fund trustee
The Lower Makefield Township Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of PNC Financial Services Group to act as trustee and guide the investment strategy for at least $10 million of net proceeds from the township’s $53 million sale of its sewer system to Aqua Pennsylvania. After paying off...
Improvements are made when local government is responsive
Hurricane Ida made the shortcomings of an under-maintained stormwater infrastructure obvious. The streams, culverts, bridges and ditches that were quickly overwhelmed also have compromised safety in less momentous storms. Residents by themselves cannot improve the infrastructure; ensuring the safety of its residents (and taxpayers) is a key role of local government.
Veterans Day Ceremony RSVP deadline approaches
Operation Eternal Gratitude, a student-led military support club at Central Bucks High School East that focuses on participating in programs that support, recognize, and honor America’s military members and their families, hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony takes place at 8 a.m. Nov. 11, at CB East...
Solebury School launches a new sustainable housing project
Solebury School is building what it calls “a new standard of sustainable living” on its 140-acre campus in Solebury Township. Named Hope Hall, the new residential project will include 32 dormitory rooms and four faculty apartments. The structure is the first new building on the private school’s campus...
Climate and Energy Forum a platform to talk about what’s possible
Some 40 Solebury residents came out Oct. 13 to hear about the climate and how to deal with its pending changes and excesses. The township’s Environmental Advisory Council’s (EAC) Climate and Energy Forum drew speakers from the township, county and even the New Hope-Solebury High School Environmental Club – all offering information, citing progress, but warning that much more needs to be done.
Concordia Chamber Players present music that matters
On Nov. 6, at Trinity Church in Solebury, the Concordia Chamber Players will present a concert of music that matters—music by composers deemed “Degenerates” by Hitler because of their religion or skin color. Felix Mendelssohn and Alexander Zemlinsky’s music was silenced due to their Jewish heritage.
