ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

After Afib Diagnosis, Black People are Less Likely to Get Key Meds Than White People

A new study suggets Black patients are less likely to be given oral anticoagulants (OAC) upon being discharged from the hospital. As a result, they have a greater risk of stroke and death. Prescribing oral anticoagulants can help reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation, a type...
Healthline

The Top Products for Arthritis Pain in Hands

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A quick look at the best products for arthritis in hands. Best for wrist pain: PopSockets Grip. Best for personal care: EZ...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy