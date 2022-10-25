PITTSBURGH — The Fighting Irish men’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw on the road at No. 23 Pitt on Friday evening. The result gives Notre Dame the No. 9 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and sends the Irish on the road to play No. 8 seed Clemson at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the opening round of the tourney.

