Louisville, KY

FanSided

Recruiting: Louisville Wants To Flip 4-Star S

On January 1, 2022, four-star safety Cole Martin verbally committed to the Oregon Ducks to play out his collegiate career. The commitment to the Ducks came largely in part to his father, Demetrice Martin, being on the coaching staff there in Eugene, Oregon. According to the National Letter of Intent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Wake Forest by 3.5. —I am obligated to remind you that tomorrow afternoon’s game at Cardinal Stadium is a Blackout. You should wear black if you’re going and don’t want to be the laughing stock of the city. —Kenny Payne will talk with the media...
LOUISVILLE, KY
und.com

Irish And #23 Panthers Play To 1-1 Standstill

PITTSBURGH — The Fighting Irish men’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw on the road at No. 23 Pitt on Friday evening. The result gives Notre Dame the No. 9 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and sends the Irish on the road to play No. 8 seed Clemson at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the opening round of the tourney.
NOTRE DAME, IN
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
und.com

Irish go 12-3 on Day One of Mini Duals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Competing back at home this weekend, the University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team went a combined 12-3 on the opening day of the Fighting Irish Mini Duals. Friday action started with everyone playing a round of doubles followed by singles in a partnership....
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Match 16 Preview: Pitt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 28. The match will be streamed on ACCNX. Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Ambrose Urbanic Field. TV: ACCNX. Live Stats: Click Here. Twitter Updates:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball set to host Brescia in Saturday exhibition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team is set to embark on its third season in Division I and the ASUN Conference as the Knights prepare to take the court in 2022-23. Bellarmine will warm up by hosting Brescia in an exhibition game at 1 p.m. (ET) Saturday in Freedom Hall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
und.com

Irish Ready for ACC Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Notre Dame cross country team is ready to run for their next conference championship. The Fighting Irish will run at the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday, October 28. The men’s team is looking to defend their conference title as they have won back-to-back...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Preview - Fighting Irish Mini Duals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team has a quick turnaround after competing at ITA Regionals last weekend and return to action at home this weekend as they host the Fighting Irish Mini Duals. The tournament will begin on Friday, October 28th and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)

Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent

The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter

The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY

