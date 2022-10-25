Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Watch: Kenny Payne Talks Start of Exhibition Play
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne met with the media to discuss the start of exhibition play ahead of the 2022-23 regular season.
Recruiting: Louisville Wants To Flip 4-Star S
On January 1, 2022, four-star safety Cole Martin verbally committed to the Oregon Ducks to play out his collegiate career. The commitment to the Ducks came largely in part to his father, Demetrice Martin, being on the coaching staff there in Eugene, Oregon. According to the National Letter of Intent...
Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Wake Forest by 3.5. —I am obligated to remind you that tomorrow afternoon’s game at Cardinal Stadium is a Blackout. You should wear black if you’re going and don’t want to be the laughing stock of the city. —Kenny Payne will talk with the media...
und.com
Irish And #23 Panthers Play To 1-1 Standstill
PITTSBURGH — The Fighting Irish men’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw on the road at No. 23 Pitt on Friday evening. The result gives Notre Dame the No. 9 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and sends the Irish on the road to play No. 8 seed Clemson at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the opening round of the tourney.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
und.com
Irish go 12-3 on Day One of Mini Duals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Competing back at home this weekend, the University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team went a combined 12-3 on the opening day of the Fighting Irish Mini Duals. Friday action started with everyone playing a round of doubles followed by singles in a partnership....
und.com
Match 16 Preview: Pitt
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 28. The match will be streamed on ACCNX. Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Ambrose Urbanic Field. TV: ACCNX. Live Stats: Click Here. Twitter Updates:...
bellarmine.edu
Women's basketball set to host Brescia in Saturday exhibition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team is set to embark on its third season in Division I and the ASUN Conference as the Knights prepare to take the court in 2022-23. Bellarmine will warm up by hosting Brescia in an exhibition game at 1 p.m. (ET) Saturday in Freedom Hall.
und.com
Irish Ready for ACC Championships
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Notre Dame cross country team is ready to run for their next conference championship. The Fighting Irish will run at the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday, October 28. The men’s team is looking to defend their conference title as they have won back-to-back...
und.com
Preview - Fighting Irish Mini Duals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team has a quick turnaround after competing at ITA Regionals last weekend and return to action at home this weekend as they host the Fighting Irish Mini Duals. The tournament will begin on Friday, October 28th and...
WLKY.com
Check it out: UofL women's basketball coach has slide installed at practice gym
Talk about arriving in style. Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz likes to slide his way into practice these days. Like he literally had a slide installed from his office down to the basketball court at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center. Walz tested it out on Thursday and we have...
Louisville, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Male High School football team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on October 27, 2022, 14:30:00. The Fern Creek High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 27, 2022, 14:30:00.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)
Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
uoflcardgame.com
Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent
The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
und.com
Irish Claim Individual Cross Country ACC Title with Top 5 Team Finishes
EARLYSVILLE, VA. – The Notre Dame cross country team competed for the ACC Championship title on Friday, Oct. 28. The women’s team placed second, making it the eighth time in the past nine seasons they have placed in the top five. The men’s team claimed fourth place with an individual title crown.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
Comments / 0