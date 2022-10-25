Read full article on original website
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. The lineup the Phillies...
5 questions facing the Brewers this offseason
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Here are five questions facing the Brewers this winter:. 1. Does David Stearns’ departure change the team’s direction?. On one hand,...
How Matt Arnold ascended to Brewers' top operations job
MILWAUKEE -- Matt Arnold put thousands of miles on his grandfather’s 1977 Chevy Cheyenne to begin a journey that led to Thursday, when he took the reins of a Major League baseball team. Arnold, 43, was elevated to the Brewers’ top baseball operations position when David Stearns stepped down...
Kelly set to become Cubs' hitting coach (source)
CHICAGO -- One of the Cubs' goals is to have the hitting side of their operations make the same developmental strides displayed in recent years by the pitching infrastructure. That has led to another change at the top of the hitting group's leadership. The Cubs are promoting Dustin Kelly, the...
How will these '23 option decisions play out?
With option decisions due five days after the conclusion of the World Series, we won’t have to wait long before the first major checkpoint of MLB’s offseason. This includes players with opt-outs, player options, club options and mutual options. The 2022 option deadline carries added intrigue due to...
Rockies' Lavigne looking to unlock power stroke in AFL
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Through three-plus weeks of Arizona Fall League play, Grant Lavigne had accomplished basically everything offensively, including being the rare first baseman to pick up a triple and a steal. All he had left to do was homer. So on Thursday, that’s just what he did. The...
Rodgers wins '22 Fielding Bible Award at 2B
DENVER -- Knowing his name was near the top of the fielding leaderboard helped motivate Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers, who on Thursday claimed the 2022 Fielding Bible Award at second base. Rodgers, who finds it better for his in-season concentration to reserve a detailed dive into statistics and advanced...
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
Realmuto real clutch! Late HR caps Phils' historic G1 feat
HOUSTON -- Game 1’s would-be hero drifted back and leapt in pursuit of the fly ball hurtling over the right-field wall. But there was no catching this blast off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. And on this night, there was no stopping the Fightin’ Phils. • World Series...
Twins' Jon Olsen finding success in AFL after injuries
It’s been a long journey for Jon Olsen getting to the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old has weathered facial reconstruction surgery, Tommy John surgery, thoracic outlet syndrome and UCL reconstruction surgery. Now, he’s getting extra work in the desert and turned in his best start yet. The Twins...
Astros chasing 46-year postseason record
HOUSTON -- Just winning a World Series is the objective for every team that’s earned the opportunity, but running the table and going undefeated for an entire postseason? That could be an iconic path to a championship. The 7-0 Astros are the third club in the Wild Card era...
Verlander gives his two cents on old GM's scent
Dave Dombrowski and Justin Verlander know each other extremely well from their 11 years spent together with the Tigers. In fact, they know each other so well that they’re able to … remember what the other smells like?. As Justin Verlander approached the podium for his pre-start press...
This Astros prospect's home run went how far?!?
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Zach Daniels studied a lot of Jeremy Peña in the spring. They were a pair of Astros prospects who were often part of the same hitting group, and as Peña worked to prove he was capable of winning a Major League job out of the gate, Daniels took mental notes in hopes of mimicking a similar load setup at the plate.
Rays' Simon leads Arizona Fall League with 18 RBIs
MESA, Ariz. -- Take in a Solar Sox game during the 2022 Fall League and there is an unmistakable persistent chatter buzzing around the team; odds are, it’s from a conversation started by Ronny Simon. The unofficial heartbeat of the Mesa club is the official league leader in RBIs through action Thursday following a 4-RBI performance from the Rays prospect.
These are the best bats in the Fall Classic
Throughout the regular season, a panel of MLB.com voters put together the Hitter Power Rankings, a look at the best and hottest bats from across the Majors. But now, there are only two teams remaining: the Astros and Phillies. They will square off in the World Series, which begins Friday night at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
Twins add former Rays, A's AT Paparesta as head athletic trainer
The Twins moved quickly to fill their most significant offseason staff vacancy, announcing the hiring of Nick Paparesta as their new head athletic trainer on Thursday. Paparesta, who most recently served as the A’s head athletic trainer for 12 seasons, will replace Michael Salazar, who was dismissed following the regular season.
Schumaker as a manager 'was only a matter of time'
MIAMI -- Ask anyone about new Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, and the notion of him becoming a skipper was a matter of when, not if. "There are certain players that you can tell when you're playing with them, they've got that mindset that if they ever decided they want to manage, they could be that guy," said Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who was teammates with Schumaker in St. Louis in 2009. "Every player thinks they can manage when they're playing, because they always do it. Like we all do it. We all go, 'Man, I would never do that. This is what I'd do here.' But the reality of having that sense of climbing the ladder and working after you're done, Skip's done that. He's been on the bench and going through what you have to go through."
Framber gets the call for Game 2 vs. Phillies
HOUSTON -- Last year’s World Series was largely a forgettable experience for Astros lefty Framber Valdez, who took the mound twice against the Braves and gave up 10 runs in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed more home runs than batters struck out, joining the rest of Houston’s healthy starters in running out of gas in late October.
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
Castellanos sets up perfectly for game-saving catch
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto homered in the top of the 10th inning to give the Phillies a surprising comeback 6-5 win in Game 1 of the World Series, but he never would have had a chance to swing the bat had Nick Castellanos not made the most important catch of his career.
