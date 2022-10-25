ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Watch Emma Ruth Rundle's new tour documentary All I Know of Love

By Louder
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eK0sa_0imR2jhQ00

Emma Ruth Rundle has made a new tour documentary available to stream online.

The 16-minute film, titled All I Know of Love , was a collaboration between Rundle and Belgian photographer Geert Braekers. It features footage shot on her recent tour of the UK and Ireland and as well as poetry written and performed by the singer-songwriter.

Watch the short documentary below.

She'll return to Europe next month with special guest Jo Quail. The dates are as follows:

Nov 01: AalborgVor Frelser Kirke, Denmark
Nov 03: Oslo Skt. Jakob, Norway
Nov 05: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland
Nov 06: Tallinn Fotografiska, Estonia
Nov 08: Riga Reformed Church, Latvia
Nov 09: Vilnius St. Johns Church, Lithuania
Nov 11: Warsaw Niebo, Poland
Nov 12: Krakow Centrum Manggha, Poland
Nov 13: Wrocław Stary Klasztor, Poland
Nov 14: Prague Venuše ve Švehlovce, Czech Republic

Rundle has also announced a series of North American dates with saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi, which will take place in spring 2023.

Mar 24: Vancouver Saint James Hall, BC
Mar 25: Seattle Neumos, WA
Mar 26:  Portland Revolution Hall, OR
Mar 28: San Francisco Swedish American Hall, CA
Mar 29: San Francisco Swedish American Hall, CA
Mar 31: Los Angeles Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, CA
Apr 04: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL
Apr 06: Toronto The Access Club, ON
Apr 08: Boston Crystal Ballroom, MA
Apr 09: New York City Le Poisson Rouge, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Iron Maiden add more dates to The Future Past Tour 2023

More opportunities to see Iron Maiden live in 2023 on The Future Past Tour have been revealed. Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.
FLORIDA STATE
Louder

Louder

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy