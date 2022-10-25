Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
$114 million, state-of-the-art facility producing boxes, jobs in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar facility is producing boxes and jobs in Elizabethtown. Kruger Packaging is said to produce more than 2 billion-square-feet of recycled corrugated boxes every year. The company's new 475,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art $114 million facility in Elizabethtown is the latest making boxes that could end up on...
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
kentuckytoday.com
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
wdrb.com
Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Politics has often been described as a full contact sport. One common campaign tactic is to research the competing candidate. The sports metaphor would be warming up before the candidates tangle with each other in public. But Clark County Sheriff Candidate Ed Byers is crying foul.
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
wdrb.com
West Louisville embraces $20 million gift to JCPS as an investment in the community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $20 million donation to JCPS by one of country's wealthiest women is an investment in west Louisville schools and in the community. Jefferson County Public School superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio revealed the largest single gift in the district's history from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos earmarked the money to help fund high poverty schools.
wdrb.com
Multimillion-dollar investment in Breckinridge County brings new jobs, potential for future growth
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local leaders gathered in Breckinridge County on Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a new manufacturing facility. Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. broke ground on its $3.5 million project, which calls for a 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg. "Today is the biggest jobs announcement in...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana fire department now able to provide a more advanced level of care on scene
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana fire department is working to provide additional care on emergency medical calls. Tri-Township Fire & Rescue has worked to become certified in Advanced Life Support Care (ALS), which is a step above the basic care level it previously provided. "The more rapid care...
wdrb.com
Town of Clarksville set to launch rental inspection program
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Running water, working heat, and a door that locks are a few of the basic living necessities you'd expect, but they're not guaranteed everywhere you may rent. A southern Indiana town is trying to change that. After more than three years of talks and an approved...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WLWT 5
Kentucky school district gets $20M donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
Here’s how Louisville mayoral candidates say they’d approach issues important to Black residents
Craig Greenberg and Bill Dieruf have promised to invest in minority-owned businesses, community centers and more.
WLKY.com
Goodwill Industries opens new facility in E-town to give people opportunities to succeed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — There's now a new facility in Hardin County where community members can go to learn how to attain and retain employment. On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries held a grand opening for the company's new 9,000-square-foot facility called the "Opportunity Center." It's located on West Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown.
wdrb.com
$5 million Prospect home sells before auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit. The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013. It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
spectrumnews1.com
Over 4,400 fake driver's licenses seized at Louisville's airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 4,400 fake IDs were uncovered at Louisville's SDF airport Thursday morning, Customs and Border Protection officials announced. Customs officers in Louisville seized over 4,000 fake driver's licenses this morning. Officials say fraudulent driver's licenses are being discovered more frequently by CBP officers. In just 14...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
Wave 3
Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and city officials celebrated Wednesday the completion of the Jeff Digs project. According to the release, Jeff Digs is the city’s largest public infrastructure project to date. The purpose of the project is to correct the downtown Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)...
Comments / 0