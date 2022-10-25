ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

wdrb.com

$114 million, state-of-the-art facility producing boxes, jobs in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar facility is producing boxes and jobs in Elizabethtown. Kruger Packaging is said to produce more than 2 billion-square-feet of recycled corrugated boxes every year. The company's new 475,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art $114 million facility in Elizabethtown is the latest making boxes that could end up on...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WHAS11

LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter

The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

West Louisville embraces $20 million gift to JCPS as an investment in the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $20 million donation to JCPS by one of country's wealthiest women is an investment in west Louisville schools and in the community. Jefferson County Public School superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio revealed the largest single gift in the district's history from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos earmarked the money to help fund high poverty schools.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Town of Clarksville set to launch rental inspection program

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Running water, working heat, and a door that locks are a few of the basic living necessities you'd expect, but they're not guaranteed everywhere you may rent. A southern Indiana town is trying to change that. After more than three years of talks and an approved...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

$5 million Prospect home sells before auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit. The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013. It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five...
PROSPECT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Over 4,400 fake driver's licenses seized at Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 4,400 fake IDs were uncovered at Louisville's SDF airport Thursday morning, Customs and Border Protection officials announced. Customs officers in Louisville seized over 4,000 fake driver's licenses this morning. Officials say fraudulent driver's licenses are being discovered more frequently by CBP officers. In just 14...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jeffersonville celebrates end of ‘Jeff Digs’ project

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and city officials celebrated Wednesday the completion of the Jeff Digs project. According to the release, Jeff Digs is the city’s largest public infrastructure project to date. The purpose of the project is to correct the downtown Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

