At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
thekatynews.com
Football Playoff District Race
Katy wrapped up the District 19-6A championship with a convincing win over Cinco Ranch on Friday. Now it’s a race to grab one of the remaining playoff berths in 6A football. Mayde Creek (2-7, 0-7), Seven Lakes (1-7, 1-5) and Taylor (3-5, 2-4) are no longer able to climb into the playoff race, which includes four teams from 19-6A. The two with the largest enrollment will play in the 6A Division I playoffs while the two smaller enrollment schools will play in Division II.
Houston, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
tsusports.com
Women's Cross Country Closes Out 2022 Campaign At SWAC Championship
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Rayah Wynn was TSU's top finisher as the women's cross country team closed out the 2022 season at the SWAC Cross Country Championship. Wynn ran the 5k course in a time of 22:37.7 to finish atop the leaderboard for TSU. Lauren Taylor finished second (23:00) on the squad followed by Shelby Brooks (23:10.4), Lillie Burnett (23:45.4) and Jasmine Walker (24:52.2).
Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
Cheer on the Astros playing in the world series with a mouthful of orange and blue treats!
KTSA
Study: Two Texas cities in top 20 on list of ‘Best Baseball Cities’ in nation
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: A general view inside Minute Maid Park after the final out was recorded in game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University Celebrates Homecoming 2022
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas Southern University is celebrating homecoming 2022. This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Tiger Nation.’ On Wednesday, we’re live from the pep rally on campus. Homecoming week is from Oct. 23-29. The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29...
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
Houston Mayor Joins Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas to Celebrate the Grand Opening of an Affordable Housing Apartment Complex
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Representatives from Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) joined Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner and other state and local dignitaries at the grand opening of New Hope Housing Avenue J (Avenue J) apartments. The $35-million, 100-unit, affordable apartment community in Houston’s historic Second Ward received a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025006111/en/ City of Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, along with local and state dignitaries and bank representatives celebrated the grand opening of Avenue J, a Houston affordable housing development that received a $750,000 subsidy from Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA winner from Friendswood dismisses allegations that pageant was rigged in her favor
The Miss USA competition was allegedly rigged. “It’s just very unfortunate, all the allegations are swirling around the pageant right now,” said professional interview coach J.J. Smith. Smith is also the owner of WinnerViews Pageant Consultation. He attended the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on Oct. 3...
cw39.com
Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
fox26houston.com
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
houstoniamag.com
The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires
Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
cw39.com
Houston weather alert: Timing out Friday’s heavy rain and severe storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread thunderstorms will move through Houston and Southeast Texas Friday afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather, meaning there could be hail, strong winds and even a few brief tornadoes. There will likely be at least a few showers Friday morning, potentially making for some...
Construction Commences on Lovett Industrial’s 610 Business District Phase I in Houston Totaling 388,795 Square Feet
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has begun construction on Phase I of 610 Business District located in south Houston, consisting of two Class A industrial buildings totaling 388,795 square feet scheduled for completion August 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005033/en/ Phase I of Lovett Industrial’s 610 Business District located in south Houston is expected to be completed in August 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
fox26houston.com
World Series 2022 deals: Houston restaurants offering food, drink freebies, specials
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies. In honor of the Astros' World Series run, several Houston area restaurants and bars are offering deals and specials. 7Pie. 7Pie is offering $5 pepperoni pizzas,...
WWL-TV
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
