Katy wrapped up the District 19-6A championship with a convincing win over Cinco Ranch on Friday. Now it’s a race to grab one of the remaining playoff berths in 6A football. Mayde Creek (2-7, 0-7), Seven Lakes (1-7, 1-5) and Taylor (3-5, 2-4) are no longer able to climb into the playoff race, which includes four teams from 19-6A. The two with the largest enrollment will play in the 6A Division I playoffs while the two smaller enrollment schools will play in Division II.

KATY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO