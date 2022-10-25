ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

After last week’s high-profile CJ Cup at Congaree that included most of the world’s top 10, this week’s PGA Tour event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, promises to be far more low-key affair.

The tournament is a relatively new addition to the PGA Tour and first played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2019. However, following the latter tournament's cancellation because of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was elevated to full FedEx Cup points status. That has resulted in significantly increased purses in recent years. After $3m was an offer in the first tournament three years ago it reached $6.5m in 2021. This week, there is an identical purse, of which the winner will claim $1.17m.

Last year, Australian Lucas Herbert won his maiden PGA Tour title , withstanding rainy and windy conditions to win by one shot ahead of Danny Lee and Patrick Reed. Herbert will not be back to defend his title this year, while there is also no sign of Lee this week. Reed, of course, now plies his trade with LIV Golf and he is preparing to take part in the season-closing Team Championship at Florida’s Trump National Doral.

However, 2020 winner Brian Gay will appear as he attempts to find the form that saw him claim play-off success over fellow American Wyndham Clark two years ago. Other notable names in the field include European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, 2021 Barbasol Championship winner Seamus Power, this year’s Corales Puntacana Championship victor Chad Ramey, and Garrick Higgo, who won last year’s Palmetto Championship . Meanwhile, Bill Haas, who won the FedEx Cup in 2011, is also in the field, as is crowd favourite John Daly, who appears on a sponsor’s exemption.

The course is known for its elevation changes and the potential for unpredictable weather given its coastal location, meaning accuracy off the tee will be important. As well as the prize money, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money

Position Prize Money
1st $1,170,000
2nd $708,500
3rd $448,500
4th $318,500
5th $266,500
6th $235,625
7th $219,375
8th $203,125
9th $190,125
10th $177,125
11th $164,125
12th $151,125
13th $138,125
14th $125,125
15th $118,625
16th $112,125
17th $105,625
18th $99,125
19th $92,625
20th $86,125
21st $79,625
22nd $73,125
23rd $67,925
24th $62,725
25th $57,525
26th $52,325
27th $50,375
28th $48,425
29th $46,475
30th $44,525
31st $42,575
32nd $40,625
33rd $38,675
34th $37,050
35th $35,425
36th $33,800
37th $32,175
38th $30,875
39th $29,575
40th $28,275
41st $26,975
42nd $25,675
43rd $24,375
44th $23,075
45th $21,775
46th $20,475
47th $19,175
48th $18,135
49th $17,225
50th $16,705
51st $16,315
52nd $15,925
53rd $15,665
54th $15,405
55th $15,275
56th $15,145
57th $15,015
58th $14,885
59th $14,775
60th $14,625
61st $14,495
62nd $14,365
63rd $14,235
64th $14,105
65th $13,975
66th $13,845
67th $13,715
68th $13,585
69th $13,455
70th $13,325
71st $13,195
72nd $13,065
73rd $12,935
74th $12,805
75th $12,675
76th $12,545
77th $12,415
78th $12,285
79th $12,155
80th $12,025
81st $11,895
82nd $11,765
83rd $11,635
84th $11,505
85th $11,375
86th $11,245
87th $11,115
88th $10,985
89th $10,855
90th $10,725

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field

  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Bae, Sangmoon
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Blanchet, Chandler
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crane, Ben
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Daly, John
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dillas, Jarryd
  • Donald, Luke
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Feagler, Clay
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Garrigus, Robert
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gómez, Fabián
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Gutschewski, Scott
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Hearn, David
  • Henry, J.J.
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Jackson, Palmer
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Jarvis, Aaron
  • Jones, Nick
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Knowles, Philip
  • Knox, Russell
  • Koch, Greg
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lindheim, Nicholas
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Mack III, Willie
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Murray, Grayson
  • Nicholas, James
  • Noh, Seung-Yul
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Points, D.A.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Sims, Michael
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Surratt, Caleb
  • Swan, Kim
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Trahan, D.J.
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • VanDerLaan, John
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin

Where Is The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is held at the island's Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Sr-designed course. Its signature hole is the 16th - a 235-yard crescent-shaped hole with boasting spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean.

What Is The Purse For The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

A $6.5m purse is on offer in the 2022 tournament, an identical sum to the 2021 tournament. That represents a significant increase on the $3m purse of the inaugural 2019 tournament.

