Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
After last week’s high-profile CJ Cup at Congaree that included most of the world’s top 10, this week’s PGA Tour event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, promises to be far more low-key affair.
The tournament is a relatively new addition to the PGA Tour and first played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2019. However, following the latter tournament's cancellation because of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was elevated to full FedEx Cup points status. That has resulted in significantly increased purses in recent years. After $3m was an offer in the first tournament three years ago it reached $6.5m in 2021. This week, there is an identical purse, of which the winner will claim $1.17m.
Last year, Australian Lucas Herbert won his maiden PGA Tour title , withstanding rainy and windy conditions to win by one shot ahead of Danny Lee and Patrick Reed. Herbert will not be back to defend his title this year, while there is also no sign of Lee this week. Reed, of course, now plies his trade with LIV Golf and he is preparing to take part in the season-closing Team Championship at Florida’s Trump National Doral.
However, 2020 winner Brian Gay will appear as he attempts to find the form that saw him claim play-off success over fellow American Wyndham Clark two years ago. Other notable names in the field include European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, 2021 Barbasol Championship winner Seamus Power, this year’s Corales Puntacana Championship victor Chad Ramey, and Garrick Higgo, who won last year’s Palmetto Championship . Meanwhile, Bill Haas, who won the FedEx Cup in 2011, is also in the field, as is crowd favourite John Daly, who appears on a sponsor’s exemption.
The course is known for its elevation changes and the potential for unpredictable weather given its coastal location, meaning accuracy off the tee will be important. As well as the prize money, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,170,000
|2nd
|$708,500
|3rd
|$448,500
|4th
|$318,500
|5th
|$266,500
|6th
|$235,625
|7th
|$219,375
|8th
|$203,125
|9th
|$190,125
|10th
|$177,125
|11th
|$164,125
|12th
|$151,125
|13th
|$138,125
|14th
|$125,125
|15th
|$118,625
|16th
|$112,125
|17th
|$105,625
|18th
|$99,125
|19th
|$92,625
|20th
|$86,125
|21st
|$79,625
|22nd
|$73,125
|23rd
|$67,925
|24th
|$62,725
|25th
|$57,525
|26th
|$52,325
|27th
|$50,375
|28th
|$48,425
|29th
|$46,475
|30th
|$44,525
|31st
|$42,575
|32nd
|$40,625
|33rd
|$38,675
|34th
|$37,050
|35th
|$35,425
|36th
|$33,800
|37th
|$32,175
|38th
|$30,875
|39th
|$29,575
|40th
|$28,275
|41st
|$26,975
|42nd
|$25,675
|43rd
|$24,375
|44th
|$23,075
|45th
|$21,775
|46th
|$20,475
|47th
|$19,175
|48th
|$18,135
|49th
|$17,225
|50th
|$16,705
|51st
|$16,315
|52nd
|$15,925
|53rd
|$15,665
|54th
|$15,405
|55th
|$15,275
|56th
|$15,145
|57th
|$15,015
|58th
|$14,885
|59th
|$14,775
|60th
|$14,625
|61st
|$14,495
|62nd
|$14,365
|63rd
|$14,235
|64th
|$14,105
|65th
|$13,975
|66th
|$13,845
|67th
|$13,715
|68th
|$13,585
|69th
|$13,455
|70th
|$13,325
|71st
|$13,195
|72nd
|$13,065
|73rd
|$12,935
|74th
|$12,805
|75th
|$12,675
|76th
|$12,545
|77th
|$12,415
|78th
|$12,285
|79th
|$12,155
|80th
|$12,025
|81st
|$11,895
|82nd
|$11,765
|83rd
|$11,635
|84th
|$11,505
|85th
|$11,375
|86th
|$11,245
|87th
|$11,115
|88th
|$10,985
|89th
|$10,855
|90th
|$10,725
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barnes, Erik
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Chalmers, Greg
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Daly, John
- Detry, Thomas
- Dillas, Jarryd
- Donald, Luke
- Dou, Zecheng
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Feagler, Clay
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Hearn, David
- Henry, J.J.
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hubbard, Mark
- Jackson, Palmer
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Jarvis, Aaron
- Jones, Nick
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Knowles, Philip
- Knox, Russell
- Koch, Greg
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lingmerth, David
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Mack III, Willie
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Meronk, Adrian
- Murray, Grayson
- Nicholas, James
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Pan, C.T.
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Power, Seamus
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Sims, Michael
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Surratt, Caleb
- Swan, Kim
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Villegas, Camilo
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
Where Is The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is held at the island's Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Sr-designed course. Its signature hole is the 16th - a 235-yard crescent-shaped hole with boasting spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean.
What Is The Purse For The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
A $6.5m purse is on offer in the 2022 tournament, an identical sum to the 2021 tournament. That represents a significant increase on the $3m purse of the inaugural 2019 tournament.
