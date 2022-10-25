Read full article on original website
John Lawson Barnette
Mr. John Lawson Barnette, 94, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Rex Holly Springs Hospital. He was born Feb. 13, 1928 in Taylorsville, son of Richard Henderson Barnette and Addie Misenheimer Barnette. Mr. Barnette graduated from Taylorsville High School, served for two years in the U.S. Army, and graduated from...
Bringing home the medals: Davie seniors excel at state games
Senior Games is celebrated all year as Davie Senior Services provides events, programs and clinics, as well as practice and preparations for the 2023 games. Every year, Davie Senior Games is held between February-May and is enjoyed by people from Advance to Mocksville to Cooleemee. After competing, the individuals that place in the top three at the local level can compete at the state level.
Halloween Town: Mocksville will be buzzing Monday … as will all corners of Davie
Why limit the ghoulish good times to only one day? Davie County spooktacular Halloween activities for all ages continue through Monday, Oct. 31. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a fall festival will be held at Mocksville’s Main Street Park from 5-8 p.m., sponsored by The Bridge Church, featuring music, games, candy, popcorn and cotton candy.
Philanthropists helping make life better for all
The Davie Community Foundation Board of Directors issued a challenge to the community in February 2013 at the foundation’s 25th anniversary celebration. The 5n5 Community Impact Challenge was launched to raise $5 million over five years in community funds. “Such a challenge had never been considered before nor has...
4 Davie boys in top 18 at CPC meet
The Davie cross country team traveled to Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Park on Oct. 19 for the Central Piedmont Conference championships and came home with four all-conference efforts as well as a slew of personal-record times. With only a single senior on the 30-person roster, the War Eagles went toe...
Editorial: Help keep elections safe and fair
Elections in North Carolina are safe. That’s the message from the N.C. Board of Elections, and the Davie County Board of Elections. While irregularities are found in just about any election, the state and county take numerous steps to see that those do not happen – and especially to see that when something does happen, it isn’t for a political reason.
Davie soccer pulls a shocker
If you thought Davie’s varsity soccer team was going to walk meekly into the night and mail in the rest of this starting-from-scratch season, think again. The War Eagles of first-year coach Marco Rebollar caught lightning at Reagan. The Raiders had pummeled Davie by an aggregate 85-5 during a 20-game winning streak in the series, but Davie had another script in mind on Oct. 18. It pulled a 2-1 shocker.
South repeats and volleyball champions
You could not have scripted this better. South Davie’s 15th-year volleyball coach, Gloria Chalmers, has been experiencing extreme sadness. Her husband, Curtis Chalmers, passed away March 22. She found refuge in the gym, her team and parents rallied around her and the 2022 season was everything she could have hoped for.
North soccer closes at 15-1
The moment was a long time coming. North Davie boys soccer went 4-67-2 from 2013-19. The Wildcats got outscored 94-1 in 2019, Daniel Gamble’s first season as coach ending 0-12. They took steps forward in 2021, going 4-8, and you could feel the excitement building in 2022. You could...
