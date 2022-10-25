Read full article on original website
TUCSON, AZ – Kicking off 2022-23 with an Exhibition matchup, No. 19 Arizona Women’s Basketball cruised to the 86-63 win over WTAMU. The 2022-23 Arizona Women’s Basketball season is underway, and after months of anticipation, the Wildcats unofficially tipped off the season in McKale last night. Hoping...
After its painful loss to Utah, No. 10 USC is coming off a needed bye week and will try to get back on the winning track with a road game against Arizona on Saturday. The Wildcats have dropped two straight Pac-12 games, and they will face of their biggest tests of the season with the Trojans coming to town.
The Arizona men's basketball team practiced in the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium on October 28, 2022. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, USC is 3-7-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.5 points per game which has been on average 5.6 points under the line for those games. In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona...
When Jay Dobyns took over the downtrodden Tanque Verde High School football program on Dec. 2, 2019, he heard the doubts and concerns about what he was getting into. He was told it was a dead-end job and he would run his coaching career into the ground. The former Sahuaro...
The United States is filled to the brim with creepy places, (supposedly) haunted locations, paranormal sightings, and other phenomena that are likely to give even the bravest among us a serious case of goosebumps. As we draw nearer and nearer to spooky season, the team at Shane Co. thought it...
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
The parade was last held in 2019. It was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade won't be reinstated this year.
Diesel supplies in the United States are at their lowest levels since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a man after a pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near the Kino Sports Complex. The authorities were called to the South Kino Parkway shortly before 10 p.m., where they found the victim.
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
What are the factors that determine Tucson’s food scene? We have a long heritage of Sonoran cuisine, a dramatic seasonal mismatch in demand, and most importantly, a fervent desire to support local. Ask anyone who has been keeping Rocco’s Little Chicago alive through years of construction on Broadway, or the hordes of fans still mourning the closures of favorites like Bentley’s, Donut Wheel, or Wings Over Broadway.
Two Tucson veterans had problems with a local used car auto dealer here in Tucson, leaving one woman paying for a van she didn't receive and another paying for repairs out of her own pocket.
