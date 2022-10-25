Read full article on original website
"My Ami" Brings Micromobility at its Best!
In a world where tiny homes, minimalistic goods, and downsizing have become the norm comes a small vehicle like no other. Whatever you do, please do not call it a toy, and it certainly is not fast enough to call a car with a top speed of 28mph. I believe the proper name for My Ami is a quadricycle.
Flying Magazine
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Eelex 8000: Bringing Luxury to the Electric Boating Market!
Two Eelex Boats racing side by side.media by X Force. The Eelex 8000 electric boat is built for high performance and offers a truly unique boating experience, and it better be for a price tag to the tune of over $250,000. This is the model that put X Force into the spotlight and gave them the driving force to manufacture the much more affordable yet still quite expensive “X Shore 1" I wrote about here:
How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip
Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
The Best Touring Jackets of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A solid shell is a foundational piece to any winter sport kit. Fundamentally, it should keep you dry and protected in the worst snow, wind, and rain that the cold-weather months can deliver. But that means something different for mountain biking in the freezing rain in Bellingham, Washington compared to trail running in sub-zero temps in Wyoming—and something different for ski tours in wet, maritime climates as opposed to dry high-desert ones. So, we cultivated a wide ranging crew of testers to identify the best jackets for various winter pursuits.
advnture.com
With komoot, adventure is what you make it
The great thing about adventure is that you can find it anytime, anywhere – it's just a case of mindset. No two days spent outdoors are the same and it doesn't matter whether you're setting off on an epic challenge or just heading to the local park during your lunch break, you can always add a little bit more adventure into your life.
bikebound.com
BAAK to Adventure: Triumph Scrambler 1200 “Aventures”
BAAK develops an adventure kit for the Scrambler 1200…. The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC / XE may be our favorite production bike currently available, an 89-bhp brute with premium long-travel suspension and plenty of charisma. The bike harks back to the Triumph desert sleds and scramblers of the 1960s — the grandfathers of today’s dual-sport and adventure bikes.
Rare Vintage Trucks Highlight Aumann Auctions Truck And Tractor Sale
Model 20 truckWhich of these would you add to your collection?. The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Even rarer to find is something a little different from the rest of the pack. You can still find examples like boxy pickups, but what about something a little more unique for your collection? Check out these examples that will make your collection a lot more interesting!
Flying Magazine
Record Crowd Gathers for Third ArkanSTOL Competition
How fast can you go slow? It’s a question that was answered during the third annual ArkanSTOL (Arkansas Short Takeoff and Landing) competition held in September in the Ozarks before the largest turnout to date. ArkanSTOL—Arkansas’ only backcountry flying competition held in the Ozark mountains at Byrd’s Adventure Center...
120 of the Best Boat Names & Ideas for Your New Yacht, Fishing Boat, Canoe or Kayak
Buying a boat is a major purchase, and maintaining one takes a lot of work. Like a car, a boat becomes a part of the family, in a way. And every member of the family deserves a suitable name. But how does one even go about naming their boat or coming up with ideas? You don’t want anything too cheesy, but a serious name may not be your vibe either.
Camping
Before you venture out to prop up a tent, start a fire, and relax beneath the stars, check out all things camping on Outsider.com. From fire starters to bear safety and recent news, we’ll help you prepare to take on your next adventure. Camping is the perfect way to...
A cabin in the mountains
Have you ever had one of those days where you couldn’t believe what people thought it was o.k. to say, and their actions were even harder to understand? My daughter and I call that a cabin in the mountains day. We often joke that each time we have an unfortunate interaction with a person, we are one step closer to moving to that cabin. Here is why we think the move to the cabin sounds so appealing.
