Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Tuesday night saw the last two teams that represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals face off and at least for the first half, we witnessed an incredible game of basketball. The Suns and the Warriors battled it out in Phoenix but a flashpoint moment in the 3rd quarter seemingly ended the game as a contest.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World
Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kyrie Irving yells at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball
The Ben Simmons experience in Brooklyn is going exactly how many thought it would. Video went viral from Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks of Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving screaming for his teammate Simmons to shoot the ball. During a transition opportunity early in the third quarter, Irving dumped the ball off to Simmons, who was trailing and had a chance for a layup. Instead, Simmons kicked it back out to Kevin Durant at the top of the arc.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Yardbarker
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Yardbarker
L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons owns this embarrassing NBA distinction
The Nets point guard wasn't acquired for his scoring prowess, but his offensive numbers are downright ugly. Brooklyn was hoping that Simmons' defense, rebounding and playmaking would be a major asset, but on Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo played bully ball to the tune of 43 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets lost by 11 in Milwaukee.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"
Before the 2022-23 NBA season started, the Brooklyn Nets were touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. But in the first five games of the season, the Nets aren't having a dream season at all. Following their OT defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 1-4 to start the season.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Shuts Down Notion That Kyrie Irving Would Make A Difference For Lakers: "No One Is Scared Of Them If You Swap Out Russell Westbrook And Put Kyrie On The Team.”
After a summer full of rumors and speculation about their moves, the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't make any big trades to boost their level and settled with a couple of trades and signings that didn't really make a big difference. During the summer, Kyrie Irving was heavily linked with the...
Yardbarker
Lakers Proposing Multi-Team Trade Offers
General manager Rob Pelinka could be looking for smaller moves around the margins as well, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year’s cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement,” Windhorst wrote. “It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is about to reach a major crossroads in his career. After over a year of struggle and turmoil with the Lakers, the decision has been made to bring him off the bench once again, and how he handles it may very well determine his future with the franchise.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."
There was a time when LeBron James was once considered untouchable by the NBA community. To even consider trading him was, at one point, akin to committing treason. But, in Laker land, the severity of their situation has completely challenged the status quo. After failing to swap Russell Westbrook for...
Yardbarker
NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started the best way for Ben Simmons, who has earned a lot of criticism for his performances with the Brooklyn Nets. Following a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers in March, the point guard was expected to show a different face at Barclays Center, but things haven't clicked for him so far.
Yardbarker
The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar
The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacted To Jordan Poole Going Off In The First Half Against The Suns: "Jordan Poole So Cold"
Jordan Poole got off to a bit of a slow start to the season but he is clicking into gear now. After averaging just 9.5 points on 30% shooting in his opening 2 games of the campaign, the last two games have seen him average 20.5 points on 50% shooting, which is more in line with what we expect from Poole going forward.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
Whether you love him or hate him, there's one thing that you cannot deny about LeBron James. It's the fact that we may never see a player like him ever again in the NBA. James is arguably one of the most complete players in the history of the league. The...
Comments / 0