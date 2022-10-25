ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza

Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Did You Know That Loveland has a Discount Liquidation Store?

If you are on social media, chances are that you've heard about these liquidation stores where you can buy pretty much anything that you would buy from Amazon, Target, and other stores as deep discounts. About a month ago, we took a trip down to one of these liquidation stores...
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
Voodoo Doughnut Opens at DIA on Friday

Looking to get your carb load and a sugar fix before you take off from Denver International Airport? Look no further than Voodoo Doughnut. The Portland, Oregon-based doughnut chain will be opening in Concourse B on Friday, October 28. The opening of the airport location will mark the 15th location...
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins

One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Proctor's Garden: Don't make fall mistakes

DENVER — Put away your pruners or hide them from your spouse. Now is not the time to prune anything. Pruning encourages new growth. That can be disastrous. In the case of roses, for example, new growth may sprout during warm fall days. That growth is vulnerable to freezing. When it dies, it may take the whole plant with it.
