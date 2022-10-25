Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros fall in season finale road game
The Burroughs football team played its final game of the season on the road at Apple Valley High on Thursday night, and the Burros fell 56-2. The Burros put up a valiant effort against a playoff caliber opponent and following the loss Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on his team's performance.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs cross country successful at last two invitationals
The Burroughs boys and girls cross country program ran in the Mt. Sac Invitational on Friday, October 21st and the final Cluster Meet at Oak Hills on Tuesday, October 18th. The Burros are preparing to compete in the Mojave River League final on Wednesday at The Horseman Center in Apple Valley.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros volleyball falls in quarterfinal to top seed
The Burroughs volleyball program was playing in its first quarterfinal since 1998 and faced the task of trying to upset the No. 1 seed Simi Valley High in the 2022 CIF Sothern Section, Division 6 playoffs on Wednesday night. After a valiant effort from the Burros, they fell to Simi Valley in three sets 25-18, 25-12, and 25-18.
Menifee, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Menifee. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
z1077fm.com
Fights at Yucca Valley High School Lead to Lockdown, Cancellation of “Battle of the Bell” Football Game
A series of escalating altercations between students at Yucca Valley High School today (October 28) led to a lockdown of the campus and the rescheduling of tonight’s historic “Battle of the Bell” high school football game. According to the Morongo Unified School District, an altercation started between...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Thunderbirds’ Butch Price lives to fight another day
It is homecoming at Cajon High School in San Bernardino and a disc jockey is hired for the occasion. The sound of the proceedings is like a jet airplane engine. Covering his ears in the press box is 73-year-old Yucaipa High football assistant coach Butch Price, father of head coach Justin Price.
theprescotttimes.com
Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather
It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
AGU Blogosphere
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
Powerball ticket matching 5 of 5 numbers sold in Bay Area, worth more than $1.5 million
CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One lucky Powerball player in the Bay Area matched 5 of 5 numbers in Wednesday night's draw to win more than $1.5 million.
onscene.tv
Semi Hauling Hay Crashes On Freeway | Fontana
10.24.2022 | 11:20 PM | DEVORE – On October 24th at about 11:20 PM, CHP responded to a crash on the Northbound 215, South of Devore Rd. Units arrived on the scene and located a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with about 45,000 Lbs of Hay. A SigAlert was issued while crews cleaned up the hay. Only one person was transported with minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday. The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp. A...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Fontana Herald News
WSS will move into former Rite Aid building at Foothill and Sierra in Fontana
Progressive Real Estate Partners announced recently that Foothill Plaza in Fontana is 100 percent leased after the recent signing of a lease with WSS to take over the former Rite Aid space. The 92,000 square-foot El Super anchored center is located at 16910 Foothill Boulevard at the hard corner signalized...
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
knewsradio.com
Father Arrested In Running Springs
A Southern California man has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department says Timothy Shipman was seen trying to submerge the girl at a campground in the mountain town of Running Springs. Workers at the Pali Mountain Camp stopped...
menifee247.com
Injured hiker airlifted from hilltop in Menifee
A hiker who suffered a medical emergency was airlifted from a hilltop in Menifee Wednesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters responded at 10:33 a.m. to the report of a hiker down in the hills south of McCall Boulevard and east of Antelope Road, according to a Cal Fire news release. The hiker, whose name was not released, was hoisted out of the area by a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Pomona
Benny Cylar was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Ridge Road and Redrock Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Pomona Police Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
Powerball lottery ticket worth more than $1.5 million sold at CVS store in Rancho Cucamonga
According to the California Lottery, someone bought a Powerball ticket at a CVS store in Rancho Cucamonga and won $1,556,855 in Wednesday night's drawing.
