ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship Open Challenge: Ronda Rousey (c)...
ewrestlingnews.com
STARDOM’s Syuri Tops PWI Women’s 150 List – Bianca Belair #2
STARDOM’s Syuri has dispatched of fierce competition to be ranked #1 in the PWI Women’s Top 150 list. The reigning World of STARDOM Champion, Syuri captured the title last December and has retained against former champions including Nanae Takahashi and Momo Watanabe. The write-up from PWI praises Syuri...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
ewrestlingnews.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Wants To Make History In Tonight’s Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. He vows to make history, and he said as much while being interviewed by Sports Illustrated in anticipation of tonight’s show. Penta spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts about where Death Triangle ranks...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wardlow Says He Was Jobless & Broke Prior To Signing With AEW
During a recent appearance on the “ESPR Wrestling” podcast, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow commented on his desire to beat MJF if he becomes the AEW World Champion. Additionally, the AEW wrestler revealed that he was jobless and broke before he signed with AEW. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Uso Teased On This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Opening up Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, the Brawling Brutes defeated The Bloodline, represented by Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. After the match, The Bloodline began arguing amongst themselves inside the ring, before being interrupted by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Reigns demanded that Zayn and Jey work their...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shotzi Talks Being Back In Front Of NXT Crowds Again, More
Shotzi has been all over WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing once again on NXT for their Halloween Havoc event. The SmackDown Superstar hosted Saturday’s show and has appeared on WWE’s Tuesday night show over the last couple of weeks. Speaking recently on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shotzi discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Match Gets Added
The card for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage has seen some significant changes. AEW released a video of Wheeler Yuta revealing that he was double-booked for Friday night, as he was initially slated for a tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street.
ewrestlingnews.com
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK, Writing Them Off On Impact Wrestling
OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them on Thursday night’s show to write them off TV. As previously reported here on eWn, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio finished up their Impact...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reveals Who He’d Like To Feud With Next In WWE
During a recent interview with The Mirror, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented on his recent feud with Drew McIntyre and who he’d like to face next. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On deciding not to go to AEW: “There was there was an idea...
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoilers On Creative For Bray Wyatt At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold a double taping of SmackDown tonight and Bray Wyatt is set to be integrated into both of the shows. Fightful Select reports that several pieces of Wyatt’s past were to be included in some of his segments, at least as of the creative plans on Thursday. WWE brought in the rocking chair that he used during his initial WWE run and The Fiend mask is set to be used, but plans called for it to be ripped up by someone.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Something Being Done
Booker T believes many AEW wrestlers are taking unnecessary risks and it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on Hangman Page’s injury during his match with Jon Moxley on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, some fans being upset that AEW stopped Page’s match after his injury, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Want To See AEW Rush MJF’s Babyface Turn
While Jimmy Korderas sees a lot of potential in MJF as a babyface, he doesn’t want All Elite Wrestling to rush things along. During the latest edition of his Reffin’ Rant series, the former WWE referee commented on the recent teases from the “Salt of the Earth” that he’ll be turning babyface in the near future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Discusses The Face Of The NWA, Proudest Moment So Far
Nick Aldis, who is one of the top names in the National Wrestling Alliance these days, recently appeared on the “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling” podcast to promote the NWA Hard Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. During the podcast, Aldis commented on being the face of the company, what...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Discusses His Storyline With The Bloodline & Where It Could Go
During a recent interview with The Mirror, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn commented on his storyline with the Bloodline and where it could go, possibly facing Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his storyline with the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Reveals How Shawn Michaels Runs WWE NXT Commentary
With Booker T doing commentary for the WWE NXT brand alongside Vic Joseph these days, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is working with Shawn Michaels as he oversees the announce team. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T revealed how the Heartbreak Kid handles...
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILER: Former WWE Star To Return On Tonight’s SmackDown
Pwinsider is reporting that Tennille Dashwood, aka Emma, is returning to the company on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in St. Louis, Missouri as the person responding to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood originally signed with WWE in 2011 before being let go in...
