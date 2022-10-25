WWE will hold a double taping of SmackDown tonight and Bray Wyatt is set to be integrated into both of the shows. Fightful Select reports that several pieces of Wyatt’s past were to be included in some of his segments, at least as of the creative plans on Thursday. WWE brought in the rocking chair that he used during his initial WWE run and The Fiend mask is set to be used, but plans called for it to be ripped up by someone.

19 HOURS AGO