The Ringer
CM Punk’s Dog, Babyface MJF, and Should Austin Theory Cash in on NXT?
David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling editor Khal Davenport to discuss rumors involving CM Punk’s dog and more fallout from the All Out fight (02:00). Then, the guys get into MJF potentially turning babyface (25:00). Later, they get into WWE and look at the return of Nikki Cross and power rank the wrestlers on this week’s Raw (43:00).
The Ringer
Stipe vs. Jones Is Dead, Arnold Allen’s Apex Moment, and Paul vs. Silva Expectations
On Spotify Live, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall talk about a packed weekend in combat sports, discussing:. • The official announcement of the UFC 282 main event and what this means for the futures of Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, and Francis Ngannou (4:40) • Jake Paul’s questionable handling of the...
