David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling editor Khal Davenport to discuss rumors involving CM Punk’s dog and more fallout from the All Out fight (02:00). Then, the guys get into MJF potentially turning babyface (25:00). Later, they get into WWE and look at the return of Nikki Cross and power rank the wrestlers on this week’s Raw (43:00).

1 DAY AGO