ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

CM Punk’s Dog, Babyface MJF, and Should Austin Theory Cash in on NXT?

David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling editor Khal Davenport to discuss rumors involving CM Punk’s dog and more fallout from the All Out fight (02:00). Then, the guys get into MJF potentially turning babyface (25:00). Later, they get into WWE and look at the return of Nikki Cross and power rank the wrestlers on this week’s Raw (43:00).

Comments / 0

Community Policy