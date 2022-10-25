Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
NASDAQ
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among its wide portfolio of brands, most need no introduction as they represent top consumer choices. As investors worry about the economy and the market faces downward pressure, Pepsi has managed to continue on the path of revenue growth and operational effectiveness. Inelastic demand for food/beverage products makes the company's profits resistant to worsening consumer sentiment and weakening spending. I am bullish on PEP stock.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher, Dow Reaches Two-Month Closing High
(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in Thursday's session, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside, with the Dow reaching a two-month closing high. The major averages reached new highs going into the...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
NASDAQ
Why Rumble Stock Is Absolutely Crushing the Market This Week
Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are up a whopping 63% this week, as of 2:10 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For comparison, the S&P 500 is only up 3.6% over this time. Helping boost its full-week gains, Rumble stock was also up 15% on Friday alone even though there wasn't any real news from the company.
NASDAQ
Chipotle Is Crushing It Even With Decades-High Inflation. But Is the Stock a Buy?
The biggest change to financial markets in 2022 has been the return of inflation across the globe. The Consumer Price Index is up 8.2% over the past 12 months in the United States. That's one of the highest readings in decades and has major implications across the economy. For businesses...
NASDAQ
Why Raymond James Financial Stock Soared 18.4% This Week
The share price of Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) jumped 18.4% this week, climbing to $119 per share from last Friday's close through today's closing bell, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has been one of the top performers on the market this year, up 18% year to date.
NASDAQ
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
NASDAQ
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
NASDAQ
Why TAL Education Group Stock Popped Today
Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped today after the Chinese education stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock finished the day up 10.1% as a result. So what. After the Chinese government banned for-profit core academic tutoring services for K-12 students last year, TAL...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Apple Stock Soared Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped 7.6% on Friday after the technology titan's sales and profits exceeded investors' expectations. Apple's revenue rose 8% year over year to $90 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended Sept. 24. The tech leader's growth would have been even more impressive had the U.S. dollar not appreciated so sharply against many international currencies. "We would have grown in double digits without the foreign exchange headwinds," CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with CNBC.
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
NASDAQ
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
NASDAQ
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Comments / 0